Sources: Humphrey is Moser's, OU’s final piece

It might have taken a lot longer than everybody anticipated, but the final piece for Porter Moser’s Oklahoma staff is in, and it’s a big one.

Multiple sources confirmed to SoonerScoop.com on Thursday night that former Notre Dame assistant Ryan Humphrey is returning home and will become an assistant for the Sooners.

Humphrey has spent the last six seasons under Mike Brey at Notre Dame, and everything is coming full circle in his basketball career.

He was a star at Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington and played for OU his freshman and sophomore seasons. Following that, he transferred to the Irish and became a star during his final two years in South Bend.

Humphrey was selected in the first round of the 2002 NBA Draft (19th overall) and had an 11-year professional career in the NBA and Europe.

Brey gave Humphrey his first opportunity as an assistant coach, and Humphrey made it count during the last six years as an assistant.

There has been no formal announcement by OU, but sources said this could be finalized by next week. Humphrey informed Brey and the Irish that he would be leaving earlier this week.

Now we know his destination, back in Norman.

Adding Humphrey means Moser can finally fully focus on the 2022-23 team. Between the transfer portal and the assistant coach searches, it was a busy three-month period.

The OU staff is now returning assistant Emanuel Dildy, who earned a $115K raise and will make $425K this season. Matt Brady, who has been in the coaching game more than 30 years, agreed to a one-year deal for $310K.

OU has also hired Tad Glibert as the director of basketball operations, while vital personnel like Matt Gordon and Clayton Custer will return as well.

Known as ‘The Shot Doctor,’ Brady’s hire was announced a couple of weeks ago.

“Matt is a high-level coach and teacher that brings a wealth of experience,” said Moser in a press release. “He has been a head coach that led his team to the NCAA Tournament, recruited at the highest level at Maryland and is an outstanding on-floor coach. Matt is a grinder in recruiting and brings a ton of experience on the recruiting trail.

Brady has 12 years of head coaching experience (Marist, James Madison) and spent the last four seasons as an assistant at Maryland.“I feel incredibly blessed to join such a committed group of student-athletes and coaches,” Brady said. “I share coach Moser's vision and our goal of getting to the top of the Big 12 and winning championships. In the short time I have been in Norman, the entire program of coaches, support staff and players believe in Coach Moser and the direction this program is headed. Truly an honor to work at the University of Oklahoma and represent OU.”

Glibert was the assistant director of operations at Northwestern from 2015-19, including years working with Dildy when Dildy was an assistant with the Wildcats.

“He is one of the most organized and creative guys in the industry,” said Moser in a press release. “He brings experience from Northwestern and we look forward to him working with our staff and student-athletes.”

Glibert got out of basketball for the last three years, living and working in Malawi, Africa, serving as the chief operating officer for Circle of Hope International.

“I am excited and honored to be at such a high-level university and learn under one of the best coaches in the country,” said Glibert. “The culture that coach Moser continues to build here is special. I look forward to working with a great staff and helping our program achieve a standard of excellence on and off the court.”

Moser had to replace former assistants KT Turner leaving for the same role at Kentucky and David Patrick departing OU to become the head coach at Sacramento State. Longtime director of basketball operations Mike Shepherd left in January to become the athletic director at Oklahoma City Casady High School.

OU still has one available scholarship for this year’s team, but the expectation is for the Sooners to allocate that to the 2023 class unless something drastically changes in the future.



