Kruger has spent the last 10 seasons in Norman, helping turn things around for the Sooners. He led OU to the NCAA Tournament eight of the 10 years and would have had the Sooners in it last season except the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.

Kruger is expected to tell the team this afternoon.

Multiple sources have confirmed to SoonerScoop.com that OU men’s basketball coach Lon Kruger is retiring Thursday afternoon.

Multiple sources confirm to @SoonerScoop that #OU basketball coach Lon Kruger is retiring. Kruger will tell the team in a meeting this afternoon.

OU got as high as No. 7 in the country this season and saw its campaign come to an end during an 87-71 loss to No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday afternoon.

In his 10 seasons at OU, Kruger went 195-128 (a .604 winning percentage).

Norman was the last of six stops that included head coaching gigs at Texas-Pan American, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois, UNLV and OU, sandwiched in between an NBA head coaching position with the Atlanta Hawks.

Kruger led KSU, Florida, Illinois, UNLV and OU to at least two NCAA Tournament appearances a piece and at least one win in the Big Dance at each school.

Highlights include a 1994 Final Four trip with Florida, and of course, the 2016 Final Four run with the Sooners.

His overall record stands at 674-432.

*SoonerScoop.com will have much about the retirement of Kruger in the days to come.