South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from a disastrous home loss

Oklahoma was able to make the score look less offensive in the second half, but it didn't sugarcoat the loss. The Sooners fell to the Gamecocks 35-9 on Saturday at Owen Field. The 26-point margin is OU's second-worst home loss since 1997, and the 12th-worst home loss for the program since 1922. The offense was, once again, a nightmare. Through four SEC games, the Sooners have scored 47 offensive points (12.1 per game) and has scored just four offensive touchdowns. Here's an attempt to breakdown what happened in Norman:

Box scores via OU Stats

Jackson Arnold is the guy moving forward

It truly made sense to bench Arnold after his rough first-half performance against Tennessee. Michael Hawkins came into the Tennessee game and showed flashes, then played a big role in a comeback win at Auburn. But just like it made sense to bench Arnold at the time, it made sense to bench Hawkins. The true freshman quarterback was abysmal. He threw an interception on his first play of the game, fumbled for a 36-yard touchdown return five plays later, then threw a pick-six three plays later. Nine plays, three turnovers, two South Carolina scores, and the Gamecocks led 21-0 less than seven minutes into the game. Hawkins had completed three of five passes for 18 yards and had one rush for -15 yards. The Sooners didn't really put Arnold into the game to win it. That ship had largely sailed. They just needed to see if something could spark the offense. It still wasn't great — or even good — but it was better. Arnold completed 18 of 36 passes for 225 yards, marking the first 200-yard performance by an OU quarterback this season. He also led OU on its only two scoring drives of the game. Man, the bar is low. But most importantly, he actually attempted and connected on some passes down the field. The Sooners had completed six passes of 15 yards or more combined against Auburn and Texas. Arnold connected on seven such passes against the Gamecocks. That included this 54-yard touchdown to Brenen Thompson in the third quarter.

That play was the Sooners' second-longest scrimmage play of the season, and the first touchdown reception by a receiver since Week 2. By any means, it still wasn't good. The Sooners scored nine points on the 15 drives. OU's quarterbacks were sacked nine times — nine — by South Carolina. OU finished with 53 rushing yards on 41 carries, averaging 1.3 yards per carry. OU averaged 3.5 yards per carry. But here's what Oklahoma has found out abut itself. The offense isn't average, or even close to average. And the Sooners have backed themselves into an incredibly delicate situation at quarterback. But OU has five games left in the season. They have to try to win them. Given all of the variables... Arnold probably gives this team the best chance to win. What a mess. (One bright side was walk-on Jacob Jordan, who saw his first snaps of the season and finished with six receptions for a team-high 86 yards. Jordan finished just two yards short of marking the most receiving yards by an OU receiver this season).

Defense puts up a valiant effort

The defense was not perfect. But it was more than good enough. The Gamecocks scored just 18 offensive points on 13 drives. They gained just 254 total yards of offense. The Sooners forced the Gamecocks to punt on eight of its drives, and five of those possessions were three-and-outs. And those efforts came with the offense continuing to put them in difficult situations. South Carolina's first touchdown drive came on their first possession, which immediately followed Hawkins' interception on the first play of the game that put the Gamecocks at the 41-yard line. Both of South Carolina's field goals came off of costly mistakes. The first one came after the Sooners' failed on a fake punt, which set South Carolina up at OU's 26-yard line. The second one came after Jovantae Barnes lost a fumble at OU's 21-yard line. In both cases, the defense didn't allow a first down and forced a fumble. Again, it certainly wasn't all good. South Carolina's other touchdown drive came on an eight-play, 75-yard march late in the second quarter, and it was capped off by a 33-yard touchdown. That play appeared to be the result of a coverage bust in OU's secondary. But the Sooners got after South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers the entire game. They sacked him five times, their most in a game since Week 1. South Carolina had just 74 rushing yards on 41 attempts (1.8 yards per carry), and OU had 11 tackles for loss. There's just not much more to ask the defense to do.

The offensive line takes another step back

Just when it looked like things couldn't get worse for the offensive line, it did. The Sooners rolled out another new combination to start the game, inserting Heath Ozaeta at left guard, moving Jacob Sexton to left tackle and Troy Everett to center. It marked the sixth different starting group for the Sooners this season. It didn't make anything better. South Carolina's defensive line throttled the Sooners the entire the game. The Gamecocks finished with nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss — both numbers mark season highs for OU's opponents — and those 22 plays combined for -166 yards. The Sooners were doomed from the start. On Hawkins' first interception, OU tight end Bauer Sharp was lined up one-on-one with USC defensive end Kyle Kennard, who is second in the country in sacks. Kennard predictably beat Sharp and got pressure on Hawkins, which contributed to the sack.