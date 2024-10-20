South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

This weekend's Pro Football Focus data might be the most illuminating, and most frustrating, for the Sooners yet. Here's a look at the snap counts and performance grades for each OU player, along with some takeaways.

None of it mattered. The Sooners fell to South Carolina, 35-9, dropping to 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. And the questions that surrounded the Sooners following last week's loss to Texas have only gotten louder.

NORMAN — Oklahoma tried a bunch of different things to get the offense going on Saturday. That includes relying on players who haven't played much, or at all, this season.

1. What is going on with the offensive line?

It feels like that could be the sentence that has defined this group through seven games. But Saturday was particularly alarming.

Bill Bedenbaugh trotted out yet another starting group, marking the sixth different starting lineup. He inserted Troy Everett at center, Heath Ozaeta at left guard and Jacob Sexton at left tackle.

It took nine snaps — nine — for Bedenbaugh to scrap that, and it descended into chaos.

Ozaeta played nine snaps and was pulled for Michael Tarquin. That move put Sexton back at left guard.

But that was just the beginning of the chaos. Jake Taylor was pulled at right guard after 20 snaps and never returned. In his place, Spencer Brown played 46 (!!) snaps. Tarquin played 57 snaps at left tackle before he was moved to right tackle for 19 more snaps. The Sooners put Logan Howland at left tackle for those 19 snaps.

It's clear that Bedenbaugh and the coaching staff was just throwing anything at the wall and hoping it stuck.

Brown had only appeared in two games and played 66 snaps coming into the weekend, then played FORTY SIX snaps in a must-win game at home against one of the best defensive fronts in the country. Sexton has been moved around like crazy — he's now played 281 snaps at left guard and 200 at left tackle. And Branson Hickman had started four games at center, then he was pulled against Texas and didn't log a snap against South Carolina.

And the chaos equated to one of the worst performances by an OU offensive line in recent memory. They surrendered 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks, the most sacks an OU offensive line has ever given up in a single game.

Of all of the issues on OU's offense, look no further than the O-line.

2. The tight end position is abysmal

Has the position group regressed?

Bauer Sharp had a blocking grade of 16.3. Jake Roberts had a blocking grade of 12.2. Sharp had two drops. Both of them had a performance grade of 42.6 or lower.

Sharp has been somewhat productive in the passing game, but one of the biggest reasons why OU's offense has struggled has been the lack of development, and talent, in the tight end room. The coaching staff hasn't been helpful either, as both Sharp and Roberts have been put in positions where they never had a chance to succeed.

Kaden Helms had the highest performance grade on the position group. Is it time to lean more on Helms, or someone like Davon Mitchell?

3. Jacob Jordan was the most productive offensive player

Who would've guessed that a preferred walk-on true freshmen would be the Sooners' most impactful offensive player?

He entered the game in the second quarter, and caught three passes for 42 yards on his first drive. He finished the game with six receptions for 86 yards — leading the team in both categories — and he finished just two yards shy of recording the most yards by an OU receiver this season. But it wasn't just that — he had a running block grade of 61.1. He brought an effort and a stability to the offense that just hasn't been there this season, particularly as the wide receiver group deals with injuries.

Jordan hadn't played at all this season. In all honesty, the Sooners probably need to play Jordan a lot more moving forward.