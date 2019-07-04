ATLANTA - The news that Oklahoma has landed the commitment of the nation's No. 1 prospect in the class of 2021, Brock Vandagriff, is not a newsworthy event any longer. However, an interesting aspect of his recruitment is that his head coach at Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian is also his father, Greg Vandagriff. He spoke about the dynamic of having to not only lead his son down the road of life an elite recruit but also navigating the balance with his talented player.