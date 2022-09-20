“I think we were 50 game one, we were 30 game two and plus 60 this week. So we’re creating a lot of field position and momentum through special teams that, you know, whether it’s again pinning somebody deep and that creates momentum and an edge and a different mindset for the defense.”

“If you go back and watch the game again, you’ll see all the momentum plays that we’re creating in special teams and field position that we’re creating in special teams,” said head coach Brent Venables at his Tuesday press conference. “I think we were plus-64 this week which is, you know, excellent to say the least.

Eight returns for 127 yards in three games compared to 12 returns for 67 yards in 13 contests.

Mims already has more punt return yards through three games than what the Sooners had in the entire 2021 season.

Whether it’s Billy Bowman on kickoff return or Marvin Mims as a punt returner, the days of the automatic fair catch are over, thankfully.

You can start with obvious things like the schemes and aggressiveness on defense. But if you ask a lot of OU fans, they absolutely notice the attacking mindset OU has had on special teams.

It reaches a point of beating a dead horse, but there are so many massive differences in just watching how Oklahoma is approaching 2022 games vs. 2021.

Being a part of the special teams units is something to aspire to once again. It goes back to the belief of taking ownership in the process. If special teams are what you’re asked to do, then go out and do it.

“There’s a tremendous amount of eagerness to be a part of our special teams unit,” Venables said. “So coaches are doing a great job of getting guys excited about that. And guys are doing a terrific job, our players are doing a terrific job of having ownership and so really pleased.”

An unsung hero behind the scenes has been the addition of Jay Nunez as a special teams analyst. Nunez came to OU this season, after having spent time at Eastern Michigan.

His philosophy is aligning perfectly with how Venables views things, and everybody is seeing the positive results.

“Jay is fantastic. He’s incredibly smart. Super organized and detailed,” Venables said. Does a great job of mapping out a really good plan. And so again, special teams is made up a lot of things, schemes and fundamentals and techniques and putting explosive players in positions to make plays.

“But at the end of the day, it comes down to having a bad case of the wants. And you want to create that edge and that eagerness in all phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams. So you can’t be ultra-aggressive here and ultra-aggressive here but we’re going to be passive here. For us that’s — and we always want to be smart too. There’s a time and a place for everything. But Jay’s done a great job.”

Martinez, Part II

Another week, another showdown with a quarterback OU played in 2021 but on a different team. The Sooners handled Casey Thompson just fine at Nebraska. Now here comes former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez at KSU.

“With Adrian yesterday, I want to make sure these guys remember – we had a little cutup made of Adrian against the Sooners from a year ago so they could get a really good picture of what that looks like, just a reminder,” Venables said. “We weren't trying to embarrass anybody or needing extra motivation. This is a dude, now.

“We did go back and look at Adrian. Big, strong, really fast, incredibly mobile, keeps his eyes down the field, does a great job in a dual threat. He has a terrific touch on the deep ball. He has really good weapons as well and a really good scheme to help him be successful.”

Martinez took OU to the limit last season with an undermanned and outgunned Nebraska team, eventually losing 23-16 to the Sooners.

The combination of Martinez and Deuce Vaughn has taken some time to find its groove, but the Sooners have had their fair share of trouble with each of them in recent years.

No comment on Bedlam

Venables loves to joke that he’s the last one to know some things. He said he was in that spot again Tuesday when asked about the future, or lack thereof, when it comes to Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State.

A report came out Tuesday saying what most have assumed that OU and OSU won’t be playing each other in football for a long, long time once the Sooners officially hit the SEC.

“If that’s what they’ve decided to do, that’s what they’ve decided to do,” Venables said. “It doesn’t really matter. I love rivalry games. For all the reasons, people have a deep, genuine investment in their school and take incredible pride. What it does in those environments is really cool.

“Like I’ve said before, I’m a traditionalist at heart. I understand what rivalries look like, whether that’s the Sunflower Showdown or Oklahoma-Oklahoma State or going down the list of the other great ones out there. Those are great for college football.”

Venables wasn’t into offering a big-picture assessment of the situation, saying he’s just focused on the here and now and KSU.

Quotable

“I reflect about my opportunities and my relationships all the time. When I think about Kansas State, I go back to when I played there. The mentors I had and the wonderful experience I had there in Manhattan. But it’s a long time ago, so from a football standpoint, you’ve been invested in a variety of communities, decades at multiple spots. Again, all my memories are just what it was like going to college, just like you would going to college.” – Venables on being head coach vs. alma mater for first time