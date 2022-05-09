Spencer Chooses Violence

After the Sooners last public commitment, Ashton Cozart on Feb. 4, Oklahoma waited patiently for commitment No. 5 and it came over three months later when the Sooners landed physical Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy safety Kaleb Spencer . The big defender announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday night and we take a look at the tape that drew the Sooners in.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: It's cliche' but watching Spencer you see a downhill defender. When he's at his best, and has the most chance to impact the game, is when he is near the line of scrimmage and simply on the attack.

Through the years Brent Venables has shown a lot of ability to adapt his defense to befit his defensive talent. And with Spencer he gets a player who brings a lot of versatility, he could be a nickel defender who spends the majority of time near the line of scrimmage. Or he could move to linebacker, or he could remain home at safety.

On tape there isn't a lot of occasion to watch him work in pass defense as Spencer lives to attack what is in front of him but he shows closing speed and the athleticism to work in that role should it be required.

He's an intriguing player whose tape probably offers as many interesting possibilities as it does firm answers but the bottom line is he is the kind of guy Venables and staff have used well through the years.

Player Comparison: Players as destructive at the point of attack aren't easy to come by but from an athletic standpoint there is some comparison to former Sooner Nic Harris.