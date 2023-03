This week's WOKElahoma focuses a lot on the Sooners latest commitment, 2025 quarterback Kevin Sperry and the feeling that many who have scouted the Frisco (Texas) Rock Hill standout feel he's very underrated. Beyond that, have the Sooners missed their chance with an elite five-star? Finally, could a big-time offensive lineman be drawing up a visit to Norman soon - perhaps more than one?

WOKElahoma - March 15, 2023