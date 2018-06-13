As SoonerScoop.com made their rounds around the region and, even, outside of it we were keeping a list of the top performers. With that in mind we're going to take a stab at ranking the top 11 defenders we saw over the course of several months. Take a look as we compare one Sooner commitment, several Sooner offers and much more.

11. Darrias Murdock

Where We Saw Him: Dallas Adidas, Spring Practice Why He's Here: Murdock is Union's latest defender to be worthy of recognition but the big man continues to develop his frame and could be a fit at either defensive tackle or, in the right scheme, at defensive end. Oklahoma's Chances: At this point Oklahoma seems completely uninvolved.

10. Demeco Roland

Where We Saw Him: Dallas NIKE, Spring Practice Why He's Here: Roland is one of the state of Oklahoma's more under appreciated prospects. Last year he was learning a new role and in 2018 he could finally be ready to step forward and become a difference maker. Don't be surprised if he develops into a quality regional recruit thanks to a sturdy frame and good feet. Oklahoma's Chances: At this point Oklahoma seems completely uninvolved.

9. Duece Mayberry

Where We Saw Him: Dallas Adidas, Spring Practice Why He's Here: Mayberry is a long and natural cornerback that could emerge as one of the state's real prizes in a talented 2020 class. He features at receiver for Owasso as well and that ability to show off his skills going both ways could propel him forward. Oklahoma's Chances: Mayberry recently camped at Oklahoma and could be emerging on Oklahoma's radar for 2020.

8. Isaiah Major

Where We Saw Him: Spring Practice Why He's Here: Living in the shadow of his highly talented brother can have both advantages and disadvantages. It's an ever present reminder of how far you have to go but at the same time his brother, and Millwood's other talented prospects, draw in plenty of coaches to watch the promising linebacker. Major can move well and as he gets more comfortable with the idea of playing linebacker rather than running back his future will only grow. Oklahoma's Chances: At this point Oklahoma seems completely uninvolved.

7. KeJuan Hay

Where We Saw Him: Dallas NIKE, Spring Practice Why He's Here: Hay is one of those guys that comes along every year in Oklahoma that slides a bit under the radar until his senior tape gets out. A quality athlete, Hay is going to pick up more offers as he goes forward. Oklahoma's Chances: At this point Oklahoma seems completely uninvolved.

6. Trace Ford

Where We Saw Him: Dallas Adidas, Dallas NIKE, Spring Practice Why He's Here: Ford was everywhere this spring and everywhere he went he shined thanks, in no small part, to that ridiculous first step. Ford's natural gifts as a pass rusher are impossible to ignore - if he can show increased ability at the point of attack as a senior his recruiting will explode even further. Oklahoma's Chances: At this point Oklahoma seems to be interested but only marginally.

5. Zach Marcheselli

Where We Saw Him: Spring Practice Why He's Here: Long one of SoonerScoop.com's favorites, we got our first long look at Marcheselli at a Broken Arrow spring practice and even though it was a day where he was working on his offense you could still see the budding athletic ability. He's got a chance to blow up during the season thanks to his physicality and closing ability. Oklahoma's Chances: At this point Oklahoma seems completely uninvolved.

4. Myles Slusher

Where We Saw Him: Dallas Adidas, Spring Practice Why He's Here: Slusher is still listed as a cornerback but in time he'll probably make the move to safety in the rankings. And when he does Slusher's ability in coverage becomes elite at his position and his willingness to be physical during the practice we saw cures any concerns about playing the run at safety. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma has had some contact with Slusher but it's something that could pick up considerably during the season.

3. Kori Roberson

Where We Saw Him: Houston Adidas, Spring Practice Why He's Here: Roberson is a player we'd, somewhat shockingly, not seen before the Houston Adidas and though he was a bit up and down you could see the potential for him to emerge. More than anything you look at a guy with his impressive frame and feet and realize his best football is ahead of him. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma verbal commitment. Roberson is hearing from Alabama but has a strong relationship with Calvin Thibodeaux.

2. Jarrian Jones

Where We Saw Him: Spring Practice Why He's Here: Jones and Oklahoma may have parted ways since we saw him but it doesn't change just how talented the young man is. Jones shined both at receiver and safety on the day we saw him and looks to be ready to be a difference maker. Oklahoma's Chances: Mississippi State verbal commitment. At this point Oklahoma seems completely uninvolved.

1. Daxton Hill