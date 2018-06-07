After trips to camps, spring practices from one corner of the region to another, it's time to take a look at SoonerScoop.com's Hot 11 for spring football. Summer is already underway and there will be more names to come back but let's look back on what was a big spring on the road, yet again, for the Scoop staff.

1. Theo Wease

Where We Saw Him: Dallas Adidas, Dallas NIKE Why He's Here: Wease was a close second to his classmate at the Dallas Adidas and had a really strong afternoon. Meanwhile, at the NIKE event Bridges was a bit more up and down - more on that momentarily - while Wease was again dominant. He had a huge reputation and at both events more than proved himself worthy of the talk. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma verbal commitment. Wease seems absolutely rock solid.

2. Trejan Bridges

Where We Saw Him: Dallas Adidas, Dallas NIKE Why He's Here: Bridges was as good as anyone could hope to be at the Adidas event, he simply dominated everyone, including a stellar field of defensive backs. He struggled a bit at NIKE but it was largely due to him not getting many looks and even fewer accurate passes. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma verbal commitment. There is never-ending gossip around Bridges for some reason but everything tangible screams that he is every bit as solid as Wease.

3. Andrew Raym

Where We Saw Him: Spring Practice Why He's Here: To hear Raym tell it, I'm not sure. He was certain the day I saw him was one of the worst days of his, already, impressive career at Broken Arrow. Regardless he has the look of Oklahoma's next great line product. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma offer. Raym, a former commitment, pulled away from his pledge this spring but the feeling is still that the Sooners will be exceedingly tough to beat.

4. E.J. Ndoma-Ogar

Where We Saw Him: Dallas NIKE Why He's Here: Ndoma-Ogar was outstanding at the Dallas NIKE, even getting himself an invite to The Opening. He looked more natural in pass protection that at any point we'd previously seen him. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma verbal commitment. Ndoma-Ogar has said he'll take official visits this fall but even so odds are heavily in Oklahoma's favor.

5. Dominic Richardson

Where We Saw Him: Spring practice Why He's Here: Richardson was more about just how much he has developed physically than what we saw him doing. If he bounces back to full healthy his offer list will explode. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma target. Richardson, who was recently seen hanging out in Norman with Jay Boulware, could pick up some more attention from Oklahoma if he shows he has returned to health.

6. Isaiah Jacobs

Where We Saw Him: Spring Practice Why He's Here: Jacobs is working out but you talk about a guy that looks ready for the college game tomorrow, at least from a physical standpoint, it's Jacobs. The guy is extremely well put together and looks primed for a massive breakout in 2018. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma target. Jacobs was in Norman earlier this week but beyond that numbers seem questionable until he gets rolling with a potentially big junior season.

7. Stacey Wilkins

Where We Saw Him: Dallas Adidas, Dallas NIKE Why He's Here: Wilkins flashed his potential at both events. He is a near prototype of how you'd draw him a tackle in a pass-heavy offensive scheme with his great length, light feet, and frame that still has so much room to fill out. He'll carry over 320-pounds without a bit of trouble. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma offer. Wilkins has been rumored to be leaning toward the Sooners for quite some time now.

8. Demariyon Houston

Where We Saw Him: Dallas Adidas, Spring Practice Why He's Here: Houston has grown so much since we first saw him as a high school freshman. He has never stopped putting in the work and now, aside from being a dangerous touchdown threat in space he also now shows the size he'll need to develop into a college receiver. Oklahoma's Chances: At this point Oklahoma seems completely uninvolved.

9. Brynden Walker

Where We Saw Him: Spring Practice Why He's Here: Walker is a guy that we've loved since the Mustang team camp last spring and now it seems that he is starting to see his frame develop into the kind of player that could play into a number of roles. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma target. The Sooners clearly have some interest but with such a unique athlete, where would he fit into their plans? Hback seems the most obvious answer.

10. J.D. Head

Where We Saw Him: Spring Practice Why He's Here: Head is a player that we expected to see come in a bit smaller than he actually is and then watching him move around and throw the ball vertically you see there is a lot there to like. This has the feel of a future Big 12 quarterback. Oklahoma's Chances: At this point Oklahoma seems completely uninvolved.

11. Rey Burnett