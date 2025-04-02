Starting guard Duke Miles to enter the portal after one season at Oklahoma

After one season at Oklahoma, Duke Miles, who just finished his fifth year of college, will enter the transfer portal. Miles is eligible for a sixth season thanks to a medical waiver for his 2022-23 season at Troy, where he played in just six games.
The High Point transfer who came to Norman after averaging 17.5 points and 3.6 assists with the Panthers, started every game for Oklahoma and averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals on 52% shooting from the dield and 44% shooting from behind the arc
In non-conference play, Miles had big games against East Texas A&M and Central Arkansas, scoring 19 points on 7-13 shooting from the field against East Texas A&M and 29 points on 11-17 shooting from the field against Central Arkansas
In conference play, he played his best game on the road against Missouri, scoring 18 points, three rebounds, and three asists on 5-9 shooting from the field and 2-4 shooting from deep. Another notable performance from Miles occurred against Ole Miss where he scored 15 points, had five assists, anbd grabbed four rebounds on 5-8 shooting from the field.
Miles, who was arguably Oklahoma’s best perimeter defender, ended the season ranked 25th in the country in ture shooting with a true shooting percentage of 65.7%. He also ranked in the top-100 in both effective field goal percentage 52nd and three point shooting, 38th.
With Jeremiah Fears NBA bound, Brycen Goodine, Jalon Moore, and Sam Godwin all out of eligibility, the Sooners will now, with the departure of Miles, return zero starters in the 2025-26 season. Additionally, with Kobe Elvis out of eligibility, the only guard who can return that played meaningful minutes is Dayton Forsythe.
The expectation is that the Montgomery, Alabama native, who picked Oklahoma over Auburn in the portal last cycle, will transfer closer to home, perhaps at a school like Auburn, where he visited last year.
The school Miles picks will be his fourth stop, as he spent three season at Troy, one season at High Point, and one season at Oklahoma.
