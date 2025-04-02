Starting guard Duke Miles to enter the portal after one season at Oklahoma

After one season at Oklahoma, Duke Miles, who just finished his fifth year of college, will enter the transfer portal. Miles is eligible for a sixth season thanks to a medical waiver for his 2022-23 season at Troy, where he played in just six games.

The High Point transfer who came to Norman after averaging 17.5 points and 3.6 assists with the Panthers, started every game for Oklahoma and averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals on 52% shooting from the dield and 44% shooting from behind the arc

In non-conference play, Miles had big games against East Texas A&M and Central Arkansas, scoring 19 points on 7-13 shooting from the field against East Texas A&M and 29 points on 11-17 shooting from the field against Central Arkansas

In conference play, he played his best game on the road against Missouri, scoring 18 points, three rebounds, and three asists on 5-9 shooting from the field and 2-4 shooting from deep. Another notable performance from Miles occurred against Ole Miss where he scored 15 points, had five assists, anbd grabbed four rebounds on 5-8 shooting from the field.

