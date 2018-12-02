Oklahoma's list of commitments who are still in action gets shorter and shorter by the week but some of that is due to massive successes. One such success came for this week's MVP who not only shutout one of his home state's most talented teams but also contributed in a big way on the offensive side of the ball. Take a look at all of the Future Sooners and how they fared as they get deeper and deeper into the playoffs.

The Skinny: Sunnyvale (9-1) ended their season in the first round of Texas's 4A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Bridges closed his Hebron career with another big performance of seven receptions for 101-yards and two touchdowns (52, 21) but it wasn't enough to slow down undefeated Haltom, 41-30. Next Week: Hebron (8-5) ended their season in the third round of the 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Davis and the Aquinas defense just kept rolling downing Venice 38-18 to punch their ticket to the state finals. Next Week: Aquinas (13-1) is meeting Lakeland in the finals of the Florida class 7A playoffs.

The Skinny: Coffeyville ended their season at 5-6. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Southwest-Onslow avenged last year's season-ending loss with a 29-20 win over Wallace-Rose Hill. Green himself had eight tackles (five solo), three tackles for loss, and a sack. Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (12-2) is meeting Northeastern in the semifinals of the North Carolina 2A playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Mater Dei didn't have a game this week but has set their matchup in the championship game. Next Week: Mater Dei (12-2) will face De La Salle in the CIF division one championship game on Sat. Dec. 8 at Cerritos College.

The Skinny: Northwest (12-1) ended their season in the finals of the Kansas 5A playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 24 Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Buford (10-3) ended their season in the quarterfinals of the Georgia 5A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Knighton tied his season-low with just 44-yards rushing and not surprisingly the Bucks fell to Miami Columbus, 49-21. On the night Deerfield Beach had numerous turnovers, 16 penalties for 93-yards, and a pair of dropped touchdown passes. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (12-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Florida high school 8A playoffs.

The Skinny: Millwood (11-1) ended their season in the second round of the Oklahoma 2A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: McLellan facing the sturdiest defense he has seen this season earned every bit of 132-yards and two touchdowns on 33-carries as Aledo downed South Oak Cliff 28-14. Next Week: Aledo (13-0) is meeting Frisco Reedy in the quarterfinals of the Texas 5A division two playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Bush ended their season at 5-5. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Ndoma-Ogar and his offensive line, had their toughest matchup of the season and it showed but still the offensive line managed to help their ground game to over five-yards per carry. Next Week: Allen (13-0) is meeting Waco Midway in the quarterfinals of the Texas 6A division one playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m. at McLane stadium in Waco.

The Skinny: Cajon (12-2) ended their season in the championship of the CIF division three Southern Section playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Pinnacle (11-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Arizona 6A state playoffs. Next Week: N/A.



The Skinny: Manvel (9-3) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Sanders keeps contributing in many ways for the Raiders. He was 4-5 passing for 80-yards and a 2-yard touchdown along with five-carries for 18-yards and a 2-yard touchdown in a 30-0 win over Lubbock Coronado. Next Week: Ryan (13-0) is meeting Birdville in the quarterfinals of the Texas 5A division one playoffs on Sat. Dec. 8 at Frisco's The Star Ford Center.

The Skinny: Prestonwood (9-3) ended their season in the quarterfinals of the TAPPS division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Washington helped his Oakland team to it's fourth state title and first since 2008. On the day he has a 7-yard rushing touchdown, and three receptions for 48-yards, along with 36-yards in the return game. Defensively he helped lead a unit that pitched a 37-0 shutout of powerhouse Memphis Whitehaven with three tackles (one solo), and a pass defended. Next Week: Oakland (14-1) ended their season as the champions of the Tennessee 6A division one playoffs. WEEK 14 MVP

The Skinny: With the games getting bigger and bigger it seems that Wease is likely to get more involved. Wease had six receptions for 113-yards in Allen's gritty 31-24 win over The Woodlands. Next Week: Allen (13-0) is meeting Waco Midway in the quarterfinals of the Texas 6A division one playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m. at McLane stadium in Waco.

The Skinny: Gonzaga (9-3) ended their season as the WCAC champions Next Week: N/A.