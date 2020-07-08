Staying on the Beach
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
There's not many who think of Washington D.C. and are immediately contemplating beach life but that's exactly what Oklahoma quarterback commitment Caleb Williams is focused on every time he takes t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news