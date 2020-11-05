And just like that, OU’s running game had its workhorse back. Lincoln Riley and DeMarco Murray couldn’t have asked for much more from true freshman Seth McGowan and junior T.J. Pledger in keeping that running back ship afloat.

“I didn’t really go in with a plan. To be honest, I was waiting for a longer touchdown, not a six-yarder or shorter. When the third touchdown came, I was thinking to myself, ‘This has to be the last touchdown.’ So I just pulled it out.”

“The idea actually came two days before the game,” Stevenson said. “I was like, ‘I need to make a statement when I get back.’ So that’s what I decided to do.

He lifted up his No. 29 jersey to show a white T-shirt with the words “I’m Back” printed in black. A touchdown on his first run of the season and his first multi-score game of his career was definitely one way to let everybody know he was indeed back.

It didn’t go exactly as planned, but after scoring his third touchdown in his first game back last week, Stevenson was ready to strike.

He knew he wanted to do something, just wasn’t sure what exactly or how. After all the months of being on the sideline and waiting for his moment to arrive, Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson wanted to announce to the world he was back.

Heck, Pledger had back-to-back 100-yard games before last weekend. From Stevenson’s first carry, however, it became apparent the Sooners were about to have a genuine No. 1 back for the rest of this season.

Stevenson, along with defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins, made their season debuts for the Sooners in the 62-28 win at Texas Tech. The duo, along wide receiver Trejan Bridges, had been suspended after failing an NCAA drug test following OU’s Big 12 championship victory against Baylor.

Six games. Doesn’t sound like a lot when you consider the scope of someone’s career, but it meant not being there for the college football playoff against LSU. It meant not being the difference maker in the two early losses vs. Kansas State and at Iowa State.

As difficult as it was, it remained about seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for Stevenson.

“For me, it was just staying focused and when my time came I just had to make the most out of it,” Stevenson said. “As for the process, it was frustrating but I knew my time would come. I just had to wait it out and work hard, practice hard, go through all the motions like I was playing first game. Just had to wait until the six games were up.”

Stevenson admitted there was a period of frustration, of being discouraged. But all he could do was pick himself back up. Coaches, teammates and family there to support him along the way, he was able to do that.

He found a new role in playing scout team. And if you ask the defense, it made them a lot better for going up against Stevenson for weeks and weeks.

“Rhamondre is there every single week giving us a different look on scout team,” captain Pat Fields said. “Typically for the scout team running backs, those are the guys that tend to always get beat up by the defensive line because they’re always in the backfield.

“Rhamondre gave us a unique look. One of the top backs in the country. Every single day, we got a good look. Whether it was tackling a big back, a guy that can make you miss in space, things like that.

“It’s difficult, going from a guy that’s a starter and making plays on Saturdays to being on scout team. That takes a lot to put your pride to the side and be willing to do that.”

Stevenson doesn’t lack in pride, but he understands the process. He respects the journey it has taken him to get Norman. This is just another step along that path.

A non-academic qualifier coming out of high school, Stevenson said he was worried his career was over before it started with a broken foot in high school. He fought through that and made his way to junior college where the light came on for him academically and the offers poured in athletically.

Stevenson became a top juco running back for the 2019 class and surprised some with how quickly he committed to OU. The Sooners were in the market for a bigger back, and Stevenson checked all the boxes.

Still, it surprised some people even more when he signed during the early period as schools, most notably Texas, were hoping Stevenson would wait until the February traditional time.

It’s worked out for OU, and despite the struggles, it’s been working out for Stevenson.

“We watched film, loved the tape, got a chance to get around the kid and it came together,” Riley said. “I remember we were offered him, recruited him for a little bit, he came out here and liked it, and ended up committing.

“And had several schools that didn't want him to sign early, because I think that was the year we had the first early signing day. And there were several schools that didn't want him to sign early, wanted to him wait and come visit them in January and have a chance to sign him in February. But he was, lucky for us, he was pretty locked in with us at that point.”

Stevenson had some big-time moments in 2019, most notably scoring the Big 12 championship-winning touchdown vs. Baylor in overtime. But now? The stage is set for Stevenson to bust out during the second half of this season.

It won’t give him back those six games, but the next step in his journey should be a huge, positive one where it all comes together.