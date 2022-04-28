Stock up for these Sooners

We’ve looked at some of the Oklahoma players who have benefited the most from the coaching changes and Brent Venables leading the charge. We’ve looked at the new Sooners who are already making their mark. This is a little different. This is more about a natural progression. Five players from the 2021 class where you can tell the light bulb is fully on, and they’re ready to start separating themselves from the rest of the crowd. S Billy Bowman The story: It’s almost amazing that OU didn’t lose Bowman, at least mentally, during the 2021 season. He was asked to do so many things as a true freshman and did them to the best of his ability even if he wasn’t best-equipped for the spot. He could have gone into a downward spiral, but instead, he seems as confident and happy as he’s ever been. He’s playing just one position at safety, and he should be someone you can pencil in there. They said it: “For Billy, I think he had a great spring. This spring was big for him to be more vocal. He was being more of a leader this year, and he's playing up to par. I feel like he's getting really comfortable with the schemes.” – safety Key Lawrence

OT Savion Byrd The story: Look, nobody is expecting true freshmen to be stars at offensive line. It simply doesn’t happen that way. But you started to hear things toward the latter part of the season that had you believing Byrd could be on his way out the door before he even got started. Like a lot of players, the transformation has to happen off the field, first, before anything productive happens on the field. Byrd is in that process, and we’ll see where he goes from here. They said it: “Savion’s done a good job. Done a really good job. Big. Strong. Athletic. Powerful guy. He has really got his off the field issues taken care of. He’s getting better at those things. Got to continue to improve with that. But on the field, he’s a really good player. He’s got everything that you want. He’s a great kid and he’s a young kid. Just has to mature. You know what I mean? He’s young. But these past couple of months he’s really done a good job in the classroom and off the field.” – offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh

DE Ethan Downs The story: Downs fared rather well in his limited opportunities as a true freshman, but it’s incredibly easy to hear how much more comfortable he feels with this staff and this defense as just a sophomore. He’s just climbing every rung of the ladder and checking off the boxes when it comes to getting better and becoming a leader. There might a lot put on his plate, but Downs doesn’t feel like someone headed toward a sophomore slump. They said it: “I’m not out there to make a name for myself. I’m really out there to glorify God. How I sprint to the ball, how I work on my technique and to be the best athlete I can be, not so people can see Ethan Downs but so people can see a Christian and how he lives and dedicated he is to his game. That’s where the standard comes from.” – Downs

WR Jalil Farooq The story: One game does not a season make, but what a step in the right direction for 2022 for Farooq with the way he performed in the Alamo Bowl. Really, that was just a culmination of Farooq understanding what it takes to be successful at the college level and putting it all together in the months before that. It won’t be about flashes for Farooq in 2022. He needs to be a consistent contributor, and he’ll have the chances to do so. They said it: “It (Alamo Bowl) boosted my confidence so much that I feel that I could be the guy that I always wanted to be. My confidence definitely was a little low being a step behind and being behind other guys. But I definitely learned a lot from them. I feel like I could step up to the plate right now and be the guy I want to be and be productive for OU.” – Farooq