Stogner was a tight end in Norman from 2019-21 before going to South Carolina for this last season. And now he’ll close out his career and ‘run it back’ as he declared.

It happened again Thursday as South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner announced he is returning to Oklahoma to reunite with the Sooners.

The transfer portal is making a lot of things that would have felt bizarre just five, 10 years ago and turning them into normal occurrences.

Stogner had 20 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown with the Gamecocks this season, and tight end experience is something OU is desperately going to need for the 2023 season.

The Sooners will be losing Brayden Willis and Daniel Parker, leaving behind some potential in guys like Jason Llewelyn and Kaden Helms but not much game experience or production.

Stogner caught 47 passes and eight touchdowns during his three seasons at OU, and his familiarity with tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley was definitely something that came into play.

Stogner becomes the second transfer portal addition for OU, as the Sooners also added former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey back on Thanksgiving.

OU needs a lot more in the portal, especially at defensive line and wide receiver, but getting Stogner checks off a big box in terms of finding experience and production at the tight end position.

Stogner’s return has been met with massive praise from his once-again teammates, with OU players being more than happy to welcome Big Stog back into the fold.



