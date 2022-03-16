Stone a high priority for Sooners

And it’s time to reconnect with Oklahoma and build those relationships with OU first-year coaches Todd Bates and Brent Venables .

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive lineman David Stone returned to the state this week, with IMG on its spring break.

He’s not listed as an Oklahoma high school product anymore, but he still has that Sooner State mentality that has made him so sought after in the first place.

Stone, ranked No. 10 overall for the 2024 class, isn’t a stranger to OU fans and to OU recruiting. The former staff, led by head coach Lincoln Riley, had made Stone a priority. But once Riley and the defensive coaches left, Stone didn’t know where things were going.

“At first, I was really ready to commit to them back then,” Stone said. “I was really feeling Coach Lincoln. I didn’t feel like there was another school to go to than OU or OSU. I was battling out that decision in my head. Hearing he was leaving took a toll on that side of things, the OU side.”

Stone said OSU remains a strong contender and said Texas A&M is in the mix, too, but the Sooners under Venables have made a monster charge in recent months.

Stone was able to meet with Bates and defensive coordinator Ted Roof last Friday and FaceTime with Venables. The plan is to return to OU on Saturday with Venables back in town before Stone heads back to IMG on Sunday.

“That was my first time meeting Coach Bates,” Stone said. “We’ve been talking over the phone at least like four times a week. He’s a really good individual, down to earth. You can tell he’s understanding and knowledgeable about life and the game of football. He’s going to help me with more than just football.

“Then I’m coming back when Coach Brent is in town. We’re going to go to dinner and chop it up. My parents will be there, too.”

Stone said he is hopeful to take a trip to Stillwater throughout this week as well. No other visits are planned at the moment, although he has been in communication with trying to make a trip to Michigan happen. He was also invited to Alabama, but the timing didn’t work out.

So for now, it’s about OU and Sooner fans should know things are going great there.

“I think the recent hires – they just blew the old staff out of the water so far,” Stone said. “I’m really enjoying them and spending time with them.”

Stone was a star at Del City the last two years before deciding to leave for IMG Academy at the end of the semester.

The transition was tough, at least at first. But he’s finding his way and knows this will be a good move for him in the long run.

“It was hard getting used to the college lifestyle because that’s what they’re really preparing you for,” Stone said. “I’ve been taking my time and going with the flow, and it’s been smooth. I try not to get too homesick and they have a lot of tools there to assist us and make everything comfortable.

“The workouts are the hardest transitions. You’re lifting for an hour, but it’s the intensity of the workout. You can feel the energy in the building.”

Stone is knocking on the door of five-star status across the recruiting rankings and is well on his way if he continues his upward trajectory and development. It’s a nice start because he has a goal in mind.

“At the end of my career, I want to be the highest-ranked Oklahoma (high school) player in history,” Stone said.

The state has not had a five-star prospect since Daxton Hill (Tulsa Booker T. Washington) signed with Michigan for the 2019 class.