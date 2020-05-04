So OU adjusted. No in-person visits, but welcome to the era of the virtual visit. And now? Welcome to the face of the OU virtual visit as Winter Garden (Fla.) Foundation Academy linebacker Danny Stutsman announced his commitment Monday afternoon.

April was supposed to have been the big month with the spring game and a ton of top-tier recruits coming in for official and unofficial visits. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had other plans.

If there’s nothing else you can say about Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, you know he’s flexible and able to adapt to the recruiting calendar.

Stutsman was among the first recruits to take a virtual visit last week. Reports from numerous recruits have said the Sooners have been on top of their game in a professional layout and the personal touch from all the coaches.

Not much was known about where OU stood initially with Stutsman after a March offer, but it became apparent last month things were heating up when the Sooners made his top six. And in examining the top six, if OU really pushed hard, you could see Stutsman being in #LincUp21.

Since no official visit could be taken, the virtual visit has replaced that for the time being, and it was easy to see that didn’t bother Stutsman one bit last Wednesday afternoon.

It’s clear Stutsman and inside linebackers coach Brian Odom developed a strong relationship, and the Sooners have made a dent once again in the state of Florida.

The addition of Stutsman gives OU its fifth commitment for the 2021 class and third on defense. Everybody thought April was going to be a monster recruiting month for the Sooners. That didn’t happen, but Stutsman gets May off on the right foot as OU has planted the seeds and now just waiting for those eyes to become reality.



