News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 07:04:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Stutsman Waited 10 Minutes

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
Editor
@Josh_Scoop

For Monday's commitment 2021 linebacker commitment, Danny Stutsman, he had felt good about the Sooners prior to the increasingly popular 'virtual visit' but afterward he could wait no longer. In fa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}