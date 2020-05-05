Stutsman Waited 10 Minutes
For Monday's commitment 2021 linebacker commitment, Danny Stutsman, he had felt good about the Sooners prior to the increasingly popular 'virtual visit' but afterward he could wait no longer. In fa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news