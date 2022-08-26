Surprise: Anthony Evans picks OU
In today’s recruiting landscape, it’s getting harder and harder to have actual real surprises or decisions that are legitimately 50/50 the entire way.
Oklahoma just had a massive one go in its favor with Converse (Texas) Judson wide receiver Anthony Evans committing to the Sooners on Friday afternoon.
Evans chose OU over Texas A&M and Georgia, among others, but this was as down to the wire as it gets between the Bulldogs and Sooners.
How down to the wire? Entering Friday morning, although OU held out hope, the belief from almost anybody involved in recruiting had Evans pegged for Athens.
The Sooners had put in a world of work since the spring to be in this position, and OU looked to be sitting pretty after Evans’ official visit June 3 weekend for the ChampU Family BBQ.
Georgia kept coming, though, and the Dawgs have a lot to offer to Evans. Add in the resignation of former OU wide receivers coach Cale Gundy earlier this month, and things weren’t as crystal clear.
Evans didn’t flinch, though, regarding his announcement date. He said Aug. 26, and he stuck with it the entire way.
It appeared as though OU was still in good standing last weekend before it looked as though things had turned toward Georgia.
That was Sunday night but things were eerily quiet during the first part of this week. It’s obvious now it’s because OU head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby were still trying to work some Sooner Magic.
It worked.
Evans becomes OU’s 21st overall commitment for the 2023 class and third wide receiver, joining Keyon Brown and Jaquaize Pettaway.
Brown and Pettaway have both re-confirmed their commitments to OU since Gundy left the program, and OU is slowly working its way toward a top-five recruiting class.
Evans is No. 21, and No. 22 could be following very shortly as defensive back Makari Vickers is expected to announce Friday night at halftime of his game. OU, Alabama and Michigan are in the hunt there, with the Sooners thought to be a massive favorite.