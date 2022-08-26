In today’s recruiting landscape, it’s getting harder and harder to have actual real surprises or decisions that are legitimately 50/50 the entire way.

Oklahoma just had a massive one go in its favor with Converse (Texas) Judson wide receiver Anthony Evans committing to the Sooners on Friday afternoon.

Evans chose OU over Texas A&M and Georgia, among others, but this was as down to the wire as it gets between the Bulldogs and Sooners.

How down to the wire? Entering Friday morning, although OU held out hope, the belief from almost anybody involved in recruiting had Evans pegged for Athens.

The Sooners had put in a world of work since the spring to be in this position, and OU looked to be sitting pretty after Evans’ official visit June 3 weekend for the ChampU Family BBQ.

Georgia kept coming, though, and the Dawgs have a lot to offer to Evans. Add in the resignation of former OU wide receivers coach Cale Gundy earlier this month, and things weren’t as crystal clear.