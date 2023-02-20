Oklahoma's class of 2024 is one of the more interesting groups to come out of the state in quite some time. From home school stars to players with a multitude of positional possibilities and even an NFL legacy, there's plenty to break down. Take a look at the first Sooner State Rankings from SoonerScoop.com for the class of 2024 including a top 5 that includes three schools who've never had a player in the top 10.

Breakdown: It will come as no surprise to know that this is the first time a home school player has taken the top spot but Okoye is well worth the praise. An explosive athlete with length who can challenge just about any tackle's outside shoulder. As he develops his game he has a chance to become one of the better pass rushers in the state. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 1 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 1 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Robinson, though still listed as a running back made his massive move in the rankings at running back for the Titans leading them to their sixth state title in the last seven years. Robinson is a powerfully built back that would be easy to pigeon-hole as a between the tackles runner but he's got great feet and the ability to run past many defenders. His notoriety should only grow this spring. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 2 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 2 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Edwards is a guy that not many people know yet but that will change in the coming months. He's a long athlete who could feature as a defensive end or a tight end at the next level. His length and twitch are rarely mixed together and as more schools get by to see Wagoner this spring it is safe to assume offers will start rolling in. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 3 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 3 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Sims is a player that could absolutely end up in the spot, that he holds for several others-including Rivals itself. Sims mixes a great frame that provides a lot of flexibility as either a a strongside end or a defensive tackle at the next level with an elite first step. When all those things are working together he's got a case as a national top 100 player and the state's top prospect. Can he end up there? Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 4 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 4 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Green is the third player in this top five to come from a school that has never produced a player this high in the SSR. He's got length to a degree that as you watch him running he doesn't seem to be moving as fast as he is-but just watch as defenders fall by the wayside and he outruns angles to realize he mixes plenty of ability to stretch the field with his impressive hands and size. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 5 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 5 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Alexander is a player that shows off a lot of quickness and physicality in his game and joining him with Nate Roberts in Washington's tight end room should be judged as a crime against all Oklahoma 2A linebackers and safeties. Alexander's recruitment hasn't taken off yet but as more people see his film, see him in person and realize how talented he is, more and more opportunities will come. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 6 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 6 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: The thing that sticks out most about Jordan is his positional flexibility there are any number of positions where he could fit into a college defense. But the more you watch him the more he looks like a very natural fit as a zone corner thanks to his ability to drive on the ball in front of him and use his length to get into passing lanes. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 7 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 7 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Patterson-McDonald has been a well known name since he was a freshman for the Jaguars. A natural playmaker at defensive back he tends to find a way to be around the ball and is more physical than one might expect. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 8 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 8 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Smith is a player that flashed some elite potential early in his career but it was his junior tape that saw him really start to put all of his talent together. He's got impressive length and a nice first step that could see him feature at tight end or as an EDGE rusher. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 9 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 9 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Few guys in the state have more fun tape than Fields. He mixes a violent running style with the speed to go the distance time and time again. He's a bit undersized but there's some top quality stuff on his tape. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 10 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 10 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Edwards just completed his first year of football last season for the Chieftains and it's hard to imagine how much room he still has to grow. He's a big-bodied receiver who catches the ball very naturally and could blow up in the coming months. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 11 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 11 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Harris is one of the state's most underrated talents but he's a smooth cornerback who changes direction and has outstanding ball skills. There are definitely some impressive tools on display for Harris. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 12 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 12 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Utley is a physical blocker that can really excel in a number of roles along the offensive line. He could stay at offensive tackle but he moves his feet well and has the nastiness in his game to be an interior blocker. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 13 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 13 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Collins is one of those player that some who faced him last year couldn't stop raving about after seeing him. Collins has some nice change of direction and the physicality and speed to be a difference maker at the safety position. Collins has a chance to climb this list. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 14 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 14 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Duffel at this point is an incredibly lean offensive lineman but has the base that makes one feel confident that he'll get bigger given some more time to fill out his frame. Duffel moves his feet very well and his punch will only become a bigger aspect of his game as he becomes an even bigger weight room presence. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 15 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 15 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: One of the more under appreciated prospects in the state. Oates has twitch off the edge and the frame to develop into more than simply a specialist. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 16 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 16 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Tito is an incredibly interesting case as he excels in one of the most key aspect of the game - rushing the passer but he's a bit undersized and will require some nuance in how he is recruited. But again a player who has his ability to impact the passing game is going to get attention. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 17 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 17 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: One of the real surprises of the film evaluation process, Turner is a big guy who can run - at one point seen forcing Jacobe Johnson of Mustang to do some real work to track him down. There's a lot more to be seen but there's no denying he's an interesting tight end prospect from a state known for producing them.

Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 18 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 18 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: It's perhaps the least surprising news ever that Bixby is the lone team with two members of the top 20. McCormick, as of yet, hasn't received a lot of attention but is a guy with good length on the edge and some impressive burst. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 19 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 19 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Wrice is a really interesting prospect, particularly in this day and age when college staffs are willing to project and find a role that best suits a player. Wrice has some impressive length and the ability to get into passing lanes and if things don't develop for him as a defensive end he has the frame and length to consider offensive tackle. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 20 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 20 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Ford is a nasty blocker that can overwhelm defenders. He's incredibly strong and could work well in Oklahoma State's 'Cowboy back' role and should he continue to grow there's plenty of reason to believe that he is capable of becoming a dominant lineman with his strength and athleticism. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 21 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 21 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Martel has been a prospect that has been well known since his freshman year at Beggs and he's never slowed down on his massive production for the Demons. Martel mixes an incredibly powerful lower body with balance and quick feet, he's got a chance to be the latest Jayhawks steal in Oklahoma. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 22 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 22 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Kysar has a great frame and is another player that was well known early in his career. He shows real potential as a pass rusher but it's point of attack play that was most notable during his 2022 season. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 23 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 23 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: It's hard to find many more physical blockers in the state of Oklahoma than Millwood's Lavine. It's not every day that you find just clip after clip of a player burying any and all comers but that's what you find with Lavine. He's also a guy who shows some ability as a receiver and could fit into the h-back scheme in the right offense. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 24 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 24 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: McGee is an intriguing player that became well known as a receiver since early on in his career. However, his junior tape showed some very real potential as a defensive back which gives him even more wide appeal to the staffs who will hit the state over the next few months. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 25 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 25 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Covington, who made the move to Union from Booker T. Washington last summer, is a physical defender who tends to find a way to make plays in all phases. Covington is a player that may be best in a SAM/nickel role going forward. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 26 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 26 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: The second Fields family member on this list has nice length and the speed to stretch the field for the Spartans. Fields needs to build on his frame and get more physical but there's room to believe that will happen. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 27 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 27 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Thomas is a talented offensive lineman that has caught the attention of numerous schools. As a sophomore he looked a bit rough around the edges but in his junior season the physicality and athleticism started to blend together a bit more naturally. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 28 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 28 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Another player that was largely an unknown before going through the film. Guess is a big and rangy defensive lineman that is incredibly raw but shows the ability to turn the corner and has the length to keep blockers away from his body. The potential is there for Guess but it's going to be about realizing it. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 29 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 29 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Boyd has shown a lot of promise since early in his career at Union and though the production has been a bit stop and start so far for the talented receiver there's no denying there is plenty of potential in his game. Boyd not only brings an element as a slot receiver but also is a skilled return man. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 30 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 30 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Jones is another TPS product that has some solid length and the ability to be a quality pass rusher. Jones is a solid point of attack player for someone with his size and has a great motor to chase down football. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 31 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 31 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Osmond is an intriguing edge player on both sides of the ball but his body type gives him so many ways to impact the game. He could play tight end, defensive end, and with his size could even grow into an interior lineman or offensive lineman in the college game. There's impressive potential for his frame to take him in multiple directions. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 32 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 32 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Creasey is the latest in an ever-growing list of Jones quarterbacks to have legitimate FBS potential. He delivers throws with good timing and great touch for the Longhorns, it will be interesting to see how things go as he gets out and hits the camp circuit this spring and summer. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 33 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 33 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Ballinger has finally started to get some of the attention he is looking for after picking up a recent UNLV offer. Ballinger is a smart blocker who has competed in enough camp scenarios that he's seen some of the higher end competition that some might doubt. He's listed as a tackle but it's not hard to imagine him making a move inside to center. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 34 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 34 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Thompson has gone a bit overlooked so far but he's got clear field-stretching ability to get out and make plays. What's interesting is Thompson also has the ability to make plays as a running back and could be a guy who fills a number of roles. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 35 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 35 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Aisosa has an impressive frame and is a solid athlete. He could stick at offensive tackle but it will be interesting to see if Aisosa could slide comfortably in at guard. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 36 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 36 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Ferris, a current Oklahoma State baseball commitment, shows off some impressive work on tape and has the look of a guy who could get some more attention on the football field for the Titans. He's also a quality athlete who can pick up yardage with his feet. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 37 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 37 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Gouldsby is a defensive back with length who drives on the ball well and though not listed with tremendous size has the length to break up throws. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 38 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 38 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Rhoades is a big and sturdy defensive end who mixes good hand usage and a great motor to create a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage for the Comets. Rhoades is another guy who could slide inside if his frame continues to fill out. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 39 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 39 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: McClure is the second Bixby offensive lineman to make the list. Though he's a bit light at this point he also is, like so many Spartans, well coached and gets a lot out of his ability. Keep an eye on his development as he has plenty of room to fill out his frame. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 40 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 40 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Noles is a player that has done nothing but make plays for the Tigers leading them in tackles for two straight years. He shows great instincts on tape and really does maximize every inch of his potential. As he gets bigger it will be interesting to see how he falls positionally. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 41 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 41 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Cantrell is a player that mixes so many strong qualities to make for one of the state's most productive quarterbacks. Cantrell is a quality runner and just a tough player that helped lead Washington a 2A state title in 2022. He's not the biggest quarterback in the state but the playmaking ability is there. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 42 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 42 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: Warren is a guy that has all the physical measurables schools are looking for and has helped lead one successful Irish team after another the last few years. It will be interesting to see how he develops mechanically in the coming years as he can tend to push the ball a bit but as things become more fluid there's reason to think he could really improve rapidly. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 43 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 43 (2/20/2023)

Breakdown: A player who lives off his speed, Patterson has the ability to change the game not only in the vertical passing game but also as a return man. If he can find ways to make more plays across the middle and be a bit more diverse in the way he attacks he has a chance to climb this list considerably. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 44 (2/20/2023) Lowest Ranking: 44 (2/20/2023)