Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media Monday afternoon as the Sooners get ready for Bedlam at Oklahoma State. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the 30-minute press conference.

Game No. 12: Bedlam at OSU (7 p.m., FOX)

Take No. 1: Hurts’ ball security highlighting 90/10 dilemma

Simple view is OU was incredibly consistent in its first seven games and has fallen apart in the last four, with peaks and valleys along the way.

Riley has a much different view. He doesn’t necessarily agree the team was humming along in the first half of the year, and he definitely doesn’t see the team as being in a borderline freefall during the last month.

You could call it a 90 percent vs. 10 percent issue.

“I think 90 percent of what we’re doing right now is drastically improved from where we were at any point early or midseason,” Riley said. “We can’t let that 10 percent just kill us. The 10 percent the last couple of weeks, especially the turnovers, has been so devastating that it’s either put us in a hole like it did against Baylor or kept the game close the other night that, in our opinion, shouldn’t have been very close. We can’t do that. We’ve got to get better.”

There are things OU is doing incredibly well, like the running attack vs. TCU and the overall defensive outings of the last six quarters.

But that 10 percent, like the miscues from quarterback Jalen Hurts, continue to keep OU from reaching the heights everybody believes it can attain.

“I thought in some respects the other night, his ball security had been a huge emphasis point last week. I thought between the tackles and in some of the runs, it was much, much improved. There's still a few that got to get better.

“He's carrying it a lot and he's a little more susceptible to it just because the last couple weeks he's carried it over 25 times a game. But for us to win and be able to separate, got to hang onto it. That's just plain and simple.”