Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media Monday afternoon following the bye week as Sooners get ready for Big 12 play. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the 30-minute session.

Game No. 4: vs. Texas Tech (11 a.m., Fox)

Take No. 1: OU experimenting positions, nothing final

Bye week always feels like an experimentation week, but that kicked into overdrive this weekend with reports of freshman receiver Trejan Bridges moving to the secondary.

SoonerScoop.com was told by a source Friday morning that it was Bridges who suggested the move to the coaching staff.

It’s certainly possible and probable that it’s being looked at, but the truth is it’s not a done deal. At least not yet.

“If we ever moved anybody, and I got asked about this this morning, too – if we ever moved somebody to a permanent position, I'm going to tell you guys,” Riley said. “We have not done that with Trejan or anybody else.

“We're always experimenting with different pieces on our team at different places, but that's not something I'd be willing to talk here in front of everybody, including all our future opponents.”

Always experimenting? Asked to elaborate more on that, and Riley said that it is rather common for the Sooners to have their guys ready to roll at more than one position. It just rarely happens with someone as high profile as Bridges, a five-star receiver for the 2019 class.

“Probably more often than what the outside would think,” Riley said. “You've got so many skillsets and there is so many facets to the game situationally, offense, defense, special teams and we've always encouraged our staff to think outside the box in who can helps us the most whether it be any of those facets.”