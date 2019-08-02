“Give a lot of credit to him and our medical team, our strength team for working together through that,” Riley said. “There are never any guarantees with any of this, but he’s doing extremely well right now.”

Not mentioned in the report? Yep, Jalen Redmond. The redshirt freshman is not expected to be limited in anyway moving forward.

“Limited here early in the camp, Kenneth Mann had an injury in the spring that he’s been working through. He’s made great progress, but he’ll be limited a little early in camp. Everybody else is doing well. We’re pretty healthy going into this.”

“Caleb Kelly and Jordan Kelley are still recovering from the procedures that they had earlier this year,” Riley said. “Both are doing extremely well but certainly too early to speculate on anything that involves the season.

All things considered, a rather small injury report for the Sooners heading into the first day of preseason camp.

The time has arrived. Oklahoma kicks off preseason camp, and head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media. Here are the biggest takeaways from the 30-minute session.

Take No. 2: Not scared of elephants

One thing that surprised a lot of people was the blunt honesty from first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during the spring.

A lot of people agreed with his sentiments about how badly the defense struggled, but rarely has it ever been laid out in quite the manner.

Riley’s a fan.

“You can't be scared to talk about the elephant in the room. You've got to be real and you've got to be honest,” Riley said. “The only way you correct or change something is by not being afraid of those moments, not being afraid of being honest with what you really see and having those real conversations behind the scenes.”

In talking to the players, it’s clear they have bought in with what Grinch is preaching. We’ll find out, obviously, if those results are positive during the season.

Take No. 3: Kicking game update

For the first time since 2015 and the first time since Riley has been head coach, the kicking game is actually a question mark.

Following the departure of Austin Seibert, the competition is open for all three kicking positions heading into camp.

“Consistency I would say would be No. 1. They're all very talented,” Riley said. “There's no doubt we have the ability in that room right now. I think it's the consistency of what we want them to do, the sense of urgency which you can really see from all the guys as this opportunity has unfolded for them. They know this is their time to go get it.

“That's one skill, probably more than any other thing in football, you can practice the special teams execution whether it's snaps, holds, kicks, punts, whatever, you can practice that as close to game like in summer as anything else. These guys, they can do everything without a crowd out there.”

Riley has said in the past Gabe Brkic and Calum Sutherland are the two to watch for place kicking and kickoffs, while Reeves Mundschau has the inside track at punter.

Plus one: No QB starter named

Riley not afraid of elephants, and clearly one of the bigger ones is about the quarterback position. Riley gave zero indication that anything has changed between Jalen Hurts and Tanner Mordecai as well as the arrival of freshman Spencer Rattler.

“Normally with as many reps as you get in this camp, guys have had a chance to take what they've learned in spring ball and work through it in the summer, clean up the things they need to clean up,” Riley said. “I think you get a lot more accurate snapshot of where these guys are really at as camp unfolds, so I would prefer to because then you're able to get it out of the way. You're able to start to focus your reps in on the starter and the team knows, everybody knows, and you can move on.”

Riley said he has no timetable at this moment for when he’ll name a starter.