Take 3: JMT out for season
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media as the No. 5 Sooners get ready to travel to Kansas State. Here are the biggest takeaways from the 30-minute press conference.
Game No. 8: at KSU (11 a.m., ABC)
Take No. 1: Terry out, Bonitto in
The press conference started with a downer as Riley announced outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry will miss the rest of the season with a lower-leg injury that occurred in practice last week and will need surgery.
“He’s just really done a great job for us. We’re sick for him,” Riley said. “It was a non-contact injury that makes your stomach turn when you see it. We’ll get him back. He’ll be ready to go for us next year and he’ll still be a big part of what we’re doing, especially with those young rush outside linebackers, of continuing to help those guys grow and mentor him.”
His absence led to the first-career start for redshirt freshman Nik Bonitto, who fared well against West Virginia. It also made true freshman David Ugwoegbu into Bonitto’s backup as Alex Grinch continues to try to find a top-22.
So it goes from Terry and Bonitto to Bonitto and Ugwoegbu moving forward.
“That was the most reps that both of those two have gotten all season,” Riley said. “Thought they handled it pretty well. Very few mental mistakes. Both made some plays. Those are two young, very talented guys that are just going to continue to get better and better.”
Take No. 2: Buying into unselfish offense
If it’s not one thing, it’s another when it comes to the offense. Trey Sermon not getting enough touches. Jadon Haselwood not seeing enough time. As teams continue to shrink the game down in terms of number of plays, not everybody is gonna get their fill.
We’ve seen it with Sermon the last couple of weeks, and Lee Morris has been a great example all season before having a mini-breakout outing with his first touchdown of the season Saturday.
“I would say offensively you could throw a lot of different positions in there,” Riley said. “The production has come from a lot of different areas and it's been a little bit different each week. It's been great to have those weapons and those guys have produced, but I think the message is the same to everybody that they hang in there, kind of like a guy like Lee.
“If you hang in there, the opportunities are going to come and they certainly did for him the other day.”
Riley mentioned once again Sermon is playing the snaps, just not seeing the ball as much the last two weeks.
Take No. 3: New look KSU?
No Bill Snyder, so tough to really know what to expect from Kansas State. The Wildcats have had some bright moments and some head-scratchers through the first half of the season.
Any road game presents a challenge, especially as the 2019 version of OU is being predicted to so much moving forward.
“They’re definitely a threat. You first look at what they’ve done defensively through the year,” Riley said. “They’ve played extremely well defensively.
“Offensively, the quarterback is back. He definitely makes them go. They’re absolutely a threat. They’ve had some stretches where they’ve had some really good ball. They’ve won some games against some quality opponents. It will be a slugfest.”