Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media as the No. 5 Sooners get ready to travel to Kansas State. Here are the biggest takeaways from the 30-minute press conference.

Game No. 8: at KSU (11 a.m., ABC)

Take No. 1: Terry out, Bonitto in

The press conference started with a downer as Riley announced outside linebacker Jon-Michael Terry will miss the rest of the season with a lower-leg injury that occurred in practice last week and will need surgery.

“He’s just really done a great job for us. We’re sick for him,” Riley said. “It was a non-contact injury that makes your stomach turn when you see it. We’ll get him back. He’ll be ready to go for us next year and he’ll still be a big part of what we’re doing, especially with those young rush outside linebackers, of continuing to help those guys grow and mentor him.”

His absence led to the first-career start for redshirt freshman Nik Bonitto, who fared well against West Virginia. It also made true freshman David Ugwoegbu into Bonitto’s backup as Alex Grinch continues to try to find a top-22.

So it goes from Terry and Bonitto to Bonitto and Ugwoegbu moving forward.

“That was the most reps that both of those two have gotten all season,” Riley said. “Thought they handled it pretty well. Very few mental mistakes. Both made some plays. Those are two young, very talented guys that are just going to continue to get better and better.”