Riley and the rest of the team were furious following the play, and Riley admitted Brooks was incredibly lucky that it didn’t turn out to be something far more significant.

Brooks was injured early in the third quarter of OU’s win against Texas Tech when he was taken out with an illegal block on the sideline, following a Tech interception.

Pretty incredible, but Riley was also firm that running back Kennedy Brooks will be available to play Saturday and will play at KU.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media Monday afternoon, and here are the biggest takeaways from the 30-minute press conference.

Take No. 2: Musical chairs at O-Line still working

It doesn’t feel ideal, but the Sooners keep making it work in terms of shuffling pieces at offensive line. An injury to Adrian Ealy at right tackle moved Tyrese Robinson to that spot last weekend and opened the door for the first start for Brey Walker at right guard.

“I thought it was one of our more consistent games there,” Riley said. “Nobody just played outstanding, but nobody played bad. I mean it was solid. Did some decent things in protection. I thought Brey handled it well for his first start, especially a conference game like that. I thought Brey did a nice job. I thought Swenson played one of his better games. So we had some, played Tyrese obviously at right tackle. I was excited about him moving out there on short notice. He did a pretty good job.”

Remains to be seen whether Ealy will return this week. Riley said it’s possible, but nothing is certain. As is, it’s giving the group more reps at different spots and could pay dividends for the Sooners going down the road.

“All these guys playing multiple positions, there is benefit to it,” Riley said. “It's tough when you go through it, but as you go on down it makes them better players. It gives us more versatility.”

Take No. 3: Tick tock on the redshirt rule

Four games in means it’s time to take a deeper look at the four-game redshirt rule. Nine members of the 2019 class have played in all four games, and there might be some redshirt-season available players to watch.

But for the most part, sounds like Riley is not too worried about it any more than any other week of the process.

“You’ll have a few this week. Not all the guys have played in every game,” Riley said. “We do have a few this week that have played in the games. I would, for the most part, the guys that have played in each and every game, we’re planning on playing the majority of those guys.

“We’ve got a few guys that still up in the air that we may potentially hold onto if the situation presents itself. So yeah, we’ve only got, I’d say, maybe 2-3 guys in that maybe category. The majority of our guys, we know that we’re gonna try to stay under the four (games) if possible or we know that we’re gonna play ‘em. We’ve got a couple that we’ve had conversations with.”

Plus One: Riley on Les Miles

“There is a lot of things he's done that I've never done. I've enjoyed him. We competed against each other some here early, early in this league when I first got my start at Texas Tech and then, obviously, well aware of all he's done in college football.

“I've gotten to know him just at the couple of head coaching events here the last two years at the Big 12 coaches meetings. We ended sitting by each other at the Big 12 coaches meetings. Which is a big deal cause those things go on and on and on. So, we spent a lot of quality time together. He was fun. I enjoyed him. He's got kind of a fresh, unique perspective on a lot of things. Very, very personable. I enjoyed visiting with him.

“Sure, I'll get to know him better here over the years as this thing goes on, but got a lot of respect for what he's done. All the stops he's been, he's been highly successful. Has a unique way of attacking it and doesn't really care about the outside, just does what he thinks is best and you got to give him credit. He's certainly made an impact at this Kansas program in a certain amount of time."