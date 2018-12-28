Selected with the ninth overall pick of the MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, Murray flipped the script a bit following an incredible 2018 regular season at OU and winning the Heisman Trophy Award earlier this month.

From a national perspective, one of the biggest storylines for this game continues to be the future of OU quarterback Kyler Murray .

Now just over 24 hours away from the Orange Bowl between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma, and Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley held a joint press conference Friday morning.

Not many people considered Murray’s NFL possibility heading into the season, but it’s a hot topic of debate now.

“Regarding Kyler's NFL prospects, everybody knows he's got a big decision to make, which he'll – he, his family, anybody else that he wants involved will sit down and visit once the season comes to an end,” Riley said. “I think this guy is that kind of impact player, and certainly a rare athlete, one of those that you very well may go through the rest of your career coaching and never have one like that again. I mean, he's that unique.

“He's either going to be a Major League Baseball star or he's going to be a Pro Bowler, he just needs to decide which one. Maybe both.”

Take No. 2: Finding the formula for winning

The bowl schedule can throw you out of your normal rhythm, and it seemed as though both Riley and Saban have always been focused on trying to maintain that routine.

You get into it during the season, and you don’t want to get away from what made you successful in the first place.

As Riley termed it, “the formula for winning.”

“Your formula for winning,” Riley said. “You've got to know the pulse of your own team, and what do they need to be successful. Yea, I would say it's not a cookie-cutter answer for us every single year based on your location, based on your team, and at the end of the day, your gut feel as a coach as to what they need to be at their very top level. So that's certainly what I base that on.”

Riley said it’s about being efficient with your time and creating a successful pattern even during the odd schedule for bowl events.

Take No. 3: It’s like Week 1… kind of

The time off dilemma is not new because of the college football playoff. It has been that way for years and years about loving the rest for the team to get healthy but wondering how they can still stay sharp.

What you saw Dec. 1 in OU’s win vs. Texas in the Big 12 championship isn’t really what you’re likely to see vs. the Tide on Saturday evening.

“This game is probably more similar to the first game of the year than any from that regard, that of course you're going to see some new things from both teams, Riley said. “But at the same time, when you're in the playoff, these two teams are here for a reason.

“So what you've done up to that point is probably pretty decent, too. I'm sure there will be some new things, but I doubt either one of us are going to get too far away from what's helped us get to this point.”

The possibility, obviously, is always open toward some trick plays on offense and perhaps seeing a defender or two emerge because of the three-week break.

Plus one: Riley’s wit

National press conferences can bring about different questions that you don’t hear too often. This time around was no different.

Here’s the question:

“For both of you, with the long period between the end of the regular season and tomorrow's game, which do you think is most favored, the better offense or the better defense?”

And here’s Riley’s answer.

“Hopefully Oklahoma’s offense and defense.”