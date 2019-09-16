Take 3: OU RBs as fresh as can be
Because of the bye week, there was no luncheon with head coach Lincoln Riley. He did, however, meet with the media following Monday’s practice. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the 15-minute session.
Bye week
Take No. 1: Running backs as fresh as can be
The talk of the team surrounds Alex Grinch and his ability to rotate as many defensive players as he has in the first three games.
It’s true to a lesser extent when it comes to the running backs. You have three quality backs in Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson. Then add in Jalen Hurts, and you have a group that is ready to roll for conference season.
“They are fresh,” Riley said. “I don't know it's been as much of Jalen's running, but we've had three guys here so far that have been able to carry it and carry it well. They know our offense and we're able to use those guys interchangeably. That's not going to happen (all season). We're going to have games where all those guys have a lot more than the seven or eight carries they've been getting. That's coming.
“But no doubt, it certainly helps us. That was a position last year that at times we were hanging by a thread. There were times we were sitting there like, if one more guy gets hurt, we may have to play an empty the whole game. So we recruited hard and developed hard and it's good to have some bodies in there now.”
All backs are averaging more than seven yards per carry and none of the three are averaging more than nine carries per game. Yea, they’re fresh.
Three guys and a fourth one still on the mend in T.J. Pledger. Riley said the bye week will be crucial to evaluate where Pledger stands with his hand injury.
“I would say Texas Tech’s maybe a long shot, but we’re getting pretty close,” Riley said.
Take No. 2: Defensive line was active
In watching the UCLA game, it felt apparent that the defensive line was very effective for the Sooners. It went beyond the four sacks, and upon further review, Riley would agree with that assessment.
“Active, more violent,” Riley said. “I thought we finished more plays in the backfield. I thought we were pretty gap-sound from a defensive-line standpoint. The linebackers got out of gaps a couple of times on a couple of the big runs, but we played pretty stout up front. Really it was a strong game for our linebackers, especially some of the other guys not named Kenneth Murray.”
Again, as OU attempts to build championship depth defensively, you’re starting to see new names appear and also make plays.
Take No. 3: No doubt with Sutherland
The kicking game hasn’t been too much of a concern during the first three weeks, but it certainly felt good to get Calum Sutherland some work last weekend.
Sutherland made his first two career field goals, and Riley remains confident it won’t be a position to worry about in 2019.
“Field goals, dropped passes – that whole world to me is there's drops and then there's bad drops and there's misses and there's bad misses,” Riley said. “The way he hit the ball on the extra points and the way he hit the ball on the first long field goal – which I told you guys how stupid that was on my part – I knew he was hitting it well. He had one bad kick. Watching the way he's hit it in practice, his body language had every bit of confidence.”
Riley is happy with Gabe Brkic as a second option, but it’s not necessary right now with the way Sutherland is performing.
Plus one: Big 12 perception not an issue anymore
TCU wins at Purdue. Kansas wins at Boston College. Kansas State wins at Mississippi State. West Virginia takes down North Carolina State. Yea, it was a nice week for the perception of the conference.
And any feelings of being slighted appear to be out the door, said Riley.
“I’ve commented on that some before,” Riley said. “I think at times a couple of the major networks and people out there there has been some of that, anointing other leagues. I don’t feel that as much now, though. I think the Big 12’s had a lot of great wins the last several years. Even a lot of teams that maybe have been at the bottom of our conference for a while have made some major moves.
“I’ve used Iowa State as a great example for the job those guys have done up there. Obviously, Kansas went and had a huge win on the road at BC. We got a lot of good teams, a lot of good players, a lot of good coaches in this league. Having been through it and had a chance to win it a couple times, I know how hard it’s been. It’s just as hard to win this league as it is any other out there.”