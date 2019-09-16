Because of the bye week, there was no luncheon with head coach Lincoln Riley. He did, however, meet with the media following Monday’s practice. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the 15-minute session.

Bye week

Take No. 1: Running backs as fresh as can be

The talk of the team surrounds Alex Grinch and his ability to rotate as many defensive players as he has in the first three games.

It’s true to a lesser extent when it comes to the running backs. You have three quality backs in Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson. Then add in Jalen Hurts, and you have a group that is ready to roll for conference season.

“They are fresh,” Riley said. “I don't know it's been as much of Jalen's running, but we've had three guys here so far that have been able to carry it and carry it well. They know our offense and we're able to use those guys interchangeably. That's not going to happen (all season). We're going to have games where all those guys have a lot more than the seven or eight carries they've been getting. That's coming.

“But no doubt, it certainly helps us. That was a position last year that at times we were hanging by a thread. There were times we were sitting there like, if one more guy gets hurt, we may have to play an empty the whole game. So we recruited hard and developed hard and it's good to have some bodies in there now.”

All backs are averaging more than seven yards per carry and none of the three are averaging more than nine carries per game. Yea, they’re fresh.

Three guys and a fourth one still on the mend in T.J. Pledger. Riley said the bye week will be crucial to evaluate where Pledger stands with his hand injury.

“I would say Texas Tech’s maybe a long shot, but we’re getting pretty close,” Riley said.