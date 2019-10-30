The Oklahoma basketball season begins next week, and head coach Lon Kruger was back addressing the media Wednesday afternoon. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the session.

Take No. 1: Perfect blend of youth and experience

The identity of a team changes from year-to-year, but feels like have a pretty good idea of what this group can be.

After being the youngest group two years ago, the oldest last year, reached that happy medium point with some veterans and some dynamic freshmen ready to contribute.

“Only one senior. Kristian Doolittle has done a great job with that,” Kruger said. “Then Brady (Manek) and Jamal (Bieniemy) returning from last year, three starters. That's a great core to being with.

“They've done a really great job of pushing the new guys, educating them if you will, and also being patient. They understand they need a lot of help from the new guys stepping in Austin and Kur were here of course as redshirts and they'll give us additional help and experience there as well.”

It’s amazing to think of the career trajectory of Doolittle. Lost in 2017, he found himself in 2018 to where he is the leader heading into this season.

“He's been around for a while,” Kruger said. “He's understanding that he's the only senior and those other guys are looking to him for direction. He sets the tone in a lot of ways with energy and effort defensively. Offensively, he communicates in every way. He understands that and he's done a good job with it.”