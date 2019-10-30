Take 3: Sooners hitting the court
The Oklahoma basketball season begins next week, and head coach Lon Kruger was back addressing the media Wednesday afternoon. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the session.
Take No. 1: Perfect blend of youth and experience
The identity of a team changes from year-to-year, but feels like have a pretty good idea of what this group can be.
After being the youngest group two years ago, the oldest last year, reached that happy medium point with some veterans and some dynamic freshmen ready to contribute.
“Only one senior. Kristian Doolittle has done a great job with that,” Kruger said. “Then Brady (Manek) and Jamal (Bieniemy) returning from last year, three starters. That's a great core to being with.
“They've done a really great job of pushing the new guys, educating them if you will, and also being patient. They understand they need a lot of help from the new guys stepping in Austin and Kur were here of course as redshirts and they'll give us additional help and experience there as well.”
It’s amazing to think of the career trajectory of Doolittle. Lost in 2017, he found himself in 2018 to where he is the leader heading into this season.
“He's been around for a while,” Kruger said. “He's understanding that he's the only senior and those other guys are looking to him for direction. He sets the tone in a lot of ways with energy and effort defensively. Offensively, he communicates in every way. He understands that and he's done a good job with it.”
Take No. 2: Remember Mr. Reaves
One of those guys who checks both boxes is Austin Reaves. He was around the team last year as a transfer from Wichita State but had to sit out.
Now eligible, he’s a much different player than what he showed with the Shockers during his first two seasons.
“Austin took full advantage of that redshirt year,” Kruger said. “At Wichita State, he was more of a catch-and-shoot guy probably. He was a very good percentage shooter there. Last year he worked really hard on putting the ball on the floor and driving, creating for others, getting separation for his own shot and finishing at the rim. He put on 15-20 pounds.
“In every way, I think he took really full advantage of the year where he didn't have to prepare for a game but prepare for the next year. He's done a good job with that. He fought some cramps last night just prior to halftime, and coming out in the second half as well. But he'll bounce back and he'll be ready to go.”
Take No. 3: Harmon stepping in, showing out
You can’t talk the 2019 class without mentioning point guard De’Vion Harmon. The leader of the class, who committed and never looked back.
He’s got a balancing act, for sure. He’s the point guard, running the team. Also just a freshman who will be learning as he goes.
Not easy to juggle, but he’s off to a good start.
“De'Vion's stepped in and made the adjustment very quickly. Since June, he's made strides each day,” Kruger said. “He came out a high school situation which he was on a very good team, very well coached. And yet is committed to making progress every day and he's done that.
“I thought he made great decisions last night, not just with regard to scoring the ball but is making good decisions, getting in the paint and finishing at the rim or driving and kicking. Defensively, he always works really hard and does a good job there. So really excited about his progress and the direction he's headed.”
Plus one: NBA trio making a difference
No doubt OU wants to promote and should promote the NBA success of Buddy Hield, Trae Young and Blake Griffin. They’re a big deal in recruiting, and their success obviously puts the spotlight on OU in a positive way.
“It’s great. It benefits the program in a huge way,” Kruger said. “Ambassadors out there that are not only promoting the University of Oklahoma, but also doing really well on the court. Guys coming back for football game, football weekends, being around recruits when they’re in town. Being around our players when they’re in town, played with them in the summer. It’s great, always good to have that representation out there on the national stage.”