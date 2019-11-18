Reach November and just about everybody has some sort of little injury or is banged up. Provided nothing changes this week in practice, Riley doesn’t expect any other players to be added to that injury list.

“Grant's status is still won't be available this week… not ready,” Riley said.

One of those guys who will continue to not be in that group is tight end Grant Calcaterra. The junior hasn’t played since game five at Kansas, and Riley was more authoritative on where things stand.

OU was able to get key contributions from several young and experienced receivers without Lamb in the lineup to help spark the historic comeback at Baylor.

“CeeDee’s still gonna be up in the air,” Riley said. We haven’t seen our guys yet this week with Sunday being our off day. It’s not a definite no but certainly not a definite yes right now.”

Riley had no real update on the status of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The junior missed Saturday’s games because of a medical reason, but Riley hasn’t been more forthcoming than that.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media as OU gets ready for senior night against TCU. Here are the biggest takeaways from his 30-minute press conference.

Take No. 2: Proctor earned right to play

It was tough to concentrate fully when OU was down 21-3 and 28-3 against Baylor, but one noticeable change was replacing Erik Swenson at left tackle and putting in graduate transfer R.J. Proctor.

Sounds like it wasn’t an injury that put Swenson on the sideline, but rather Proctor earning that right based on how well he had practiced.

“Yea, Erik was fine,” Riley said. “We had planned the whole time to play R.J. We thought he’d earned the right to play him some. As R.J. got in there, thought he was playing well and gave him a couple series and then we started to kind of settle a little and got on a roll and so we ended up just leaving him.

There were still some rough moments for Proctor, but his versatility has been huge for the Sooners throughout this season. Whether at guard or tackle, he has been able to come in during a pinch and help things out. And stay healthy through it all.

“He’s been important,” Riley said. “He’s obviously played different positions for us. He stayed extremely positive through playing some and then not playing some and some of the back and forth. He’s worked hard at it and put himself in position to really contribute a lot at the end of the season.”

Take No. 3: Hurts poise on full display

You talk about a lot of moments that defined OU’s comeback in terms of big plays, but sometimes it’s making sure the bad play doesn’t happen that helps just as much.

With the Sooners driving toward the game-winning field goal, there was an errant snap that rolled behind Jalen Hurts and could have been a massive loss in yards.

Hurts calmly picked it up and chunked it out of bounds. Crisis averted.

“It was good. We coach that. He’s probably sick of watching it,” Riley said. “Now I’ve got a good example and I won’t have to show this one anymore, but I’ve showed them the clip of Baker doing that against Auburn in the Sugar Bowl, I think it was late in the third maybe. We snapped it over his head, and he did the same thing. Probably saved us 20 yards, and I think we ended up scoring a touchdown on that drive.

“Just really good awareness by Jalen in the moment and was able to scoop it clean. That’s no different than completing a really tough 20-yard pass down the middle. Obviously, that’s about what it saved us.”

Hurts said he learned from not throwing it away and the interception against Iowa State to make sure he left no doubt on this pass reaching the sideline in Waco.

Plus one: Get the Palace rocking

And just like that, it’s the final home game of the season. Senior night. Although not a large group of those guys, Riley still aiming for one electric night at Owen Field.

“Should be a fun week. We look forward to a great crowd,” Riley said. “We have to have our place rocking at 7 o'clock on Saturday night. It's the last one. We need to make it our best, both us as a team and the fan base, everybody. Let's go have a great evening.”

The fans were somewhat criticized two weeks ago when a good portion left OU with the Sooners holding a 42-21 lead against Iowa State. That energy was definitely absent as ISU made its comeback although OU, of course, was able to survive 42-41.