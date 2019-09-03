It’s usually an offensive line thing, but the Sooners had 15-yard penalties called on receivers, safeties and offensive linemen.

“We’re wanting to be physical, but we’ve got to know where the line is. I thought in the past we’ve had some more, just stupid ones. Some of these were a little bit more aggressive and within the game and guys understanding rules. They’ve got to get educated better. It’ll cost us down the line. We’ve got to find that line of playing on edge but also playing smart. We certainly need to do a better job.”

“I’ve never been one to lose my mind on one penalty here and there because if that dog doesn’t bite, you can go having no penalties and look at the scoreboard and it’s not going to be a pretty sight,” Riley said. “That dog’s gotta bite. But at the same time, there’s certainly a line.

It’s always been a balance in keeping your emotions in check but still having that fire, and it’s something Riley will be dealing with again in 2019.

OU racked up 94 yards on seven infractions, averaging more than 13 yards per penalty. What that means is there were a lot of personal fouls and unsportsmanlike issues.

There were a lot of things to like during OU’s 49-31 victory against Houston on Sunday evening, but one glaring spot for improvement was in the penalty department.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media Tuesday afternoon, and here are the biggest takeaways from his 35-minute session.

Take No. 2: Injury report

The injury report is not extensive, but it’s more about updating some guys that have already been out. OU played without some significant pieces on offense (T.J. Pledger) and defense (Dillon Faamatau, Kenneth Mann) in the Sunday victory.

Other than that, just the usual bumps and bruises.

“Dillon Faamatau, we expect to have him back this week,” Riley said. “He was really close. Probably could have played him the other night. But separated some there early, so we didn’t feel the need.

“Kenneth Mann also very close. Wasn’t an option to play the other night, but is, you know, it’s not weeks away now, it’s a matter of days. Hoping to get him back here soon as we can, but we’re getting pretty close with him so he’s making good progress.”

Fans were worried following an Instagram post by Pledger on Friday evening about a hand surgery. He did have surgery, but he won’t have to miss the whole season.

“Happened in practice last week,” Riley said. “Had a hand injury. Did have to have a minor surgery. We do expect him back this season.”

Take No. 3: Riley rolling with Hurts’ personality

One of the stories that has come up in recent weeks is Jalen Hurts’ personality. Quiet, stoic would be words to use, but it went to another level following his postgame interview Sunday.

Following a 508-yard, six-touchdown performance, there seemed to be zero joy in Hurts’ voice in describing the evening. Instead, he was harping on all the things OU left on the table and how much work there is still to be done.

That’s fine with Riley, who said he gets to see the other side of Hurts as well as the competitive nature, too.

“I think compared to most players, he’s a pretty serious guy,” Riley said. “But there is a different side to him certainly that you guys don’t get to see like most of these players. He can certainly loosen up, laughs and jokes and has fun. There’s certainly that side to him as well.

“As you can see, he’s about business. That’s certainly his mentality. It’s not that he can’t loosen up, smile and have fun because he can. He’s very driven. He’s a very focused guy.”

Plus one: Battle continues at left tackle

A position battle that doesn’t appear to be over is at left tackle between Erik Swenson and R.J. Proctor. Swenson was listed and announced as the starter, but it was Proctor who got the nod at left tackle.

Then in the second quarter, Swenson was inserted and played the majority of the rest of the game. Riley said he feels confidence about the abilities of both and the competition continues.

“Swenson got a little banged up during camp, nothing too serious but had to miss a little bit of time,” Riley said. “He’s back full-go now. He’s fine. During that time, we moved R.J. in there, and he did a nice job at tackle and made it pretty competitive.

“We probably based this one a little bit more on R.J. performs well in practice and honestly had gotten a few more reps of late leading into it. So we knew going in we were going to play both of them and made a game-time decision there to start R.J.

“They both did a good job. We’re going to continue, we feel we have two good left tackles there, so we’re going to continue to compete, and if one separates, then he’ll play more.”