“And the fact that we've recruited a lot of guys that are not selfish, that want to win first and put the individual stuff second,” he said. “Then with the young guys, they're fighting to get opportunities. They're making some plays but they've got to clean up so many things to be able to have more opportunities. The competition is great.”

It takes a certain team-first mentality to make this thrive, and you can tell that has been a big part of Riley’s recruiting plan over the last few years.

“The older guys understand the deal here. You're not going to be the top guy every single game,” Riley said. “I think that they know if you continue to get reps and you continue to earn playing time on the field for us that the big opportunities are going to come, the big games, the chances to make the catches and the plays you want to make.”

Add in older guys like Nick Basquine and A.D. Miller trying to make a mark and an emerging Charleston Rambo to go with a premier player like CeeDee Lamb, yea, it’s a battle to get on the field.

You knew when OU signed the five-star receiver trio of Jadon Haselwood, Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease that the competition was going to be intense.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was back addressing the media Monday afternoon, and here are some of the biggest takeaways from the 30-minute session.

Take No. 2: Balancing act with Hurts’ physicality

Didn’t need to be a brain surgeon to know the quarterback running game was going to look a lot different from Kyler Murray last year to Jalen Hurts this year.

It has been as advertised. You knew Hurts would be more physical, but it’s even been beyond what Riley thought it would be during the first couple of games.

“There were a few the other night where we went back and said that there were a few we didn't have to take,” Riley said. “I have a lot of trust in him. He's played a lot of ball. He knows his body, what he can take and can't take. There are some unnecessary ones that he has to do a better job with. But he's a big strong kid. He can take a little bit more than the guys we've had in the past.”

Hurts has already rushed 24 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns and has been the type of runner Riley saw on tape at Alabama the last three seasons.

“With the way he ran the ball – especially early in his career at Alabama – he was such an effective runner and I figured there would be a little bit of an element,” Riley said. “Then just seeing him. You assume. But assuming and seeing it on tape and seeing it on game day is two different things, for sure.”

Take No. 3: Offensive line still a work in progress

More than 700 yards and 70 points, but no doubt a question mark for the Sooners from last weekend was the offensive line play.

Penalties were a sore point, and it’s not clear just yet what this quintet is going to look like when they’re all playing their best.

“Didn’t play our best last week, certainly marred by the penalties. That was the most disappointing thing about our day upfront,” Riley said. “We had some silly penalties that really set us back. But I think it shows you the standard of what we expect there.

“There are makings of a good group. And we’ve had some really good moments upfront in the first two games. We have to continue to get more of those as we move forward.”

Center Creed Humphrey continues to anchor the group, but consistency from all involved is obviously going to be necessary if OU expects another playoff run.

Plus one: OU still relatively healthy

The second week saw more guys return to the OU lineup like defensive tackle Dillon Faamatau and running back Marcus Major than it did see guys leave because of injury.

Through two games, the Sooners have been as healthy as can be although the status for starters Kenneth Mann and offensive guard Marquis Hayes is up in the air this early in the week.

“Mann's getting close. Really, really close,” Riley said. “For this week, it's a possibility but not a certainty. Hayes – not serious, not going to be out for an extended time. Don't know yet on this week with him.”

OU has lost crucial guys like Caleb Kelly, Jordan Kelley and T.J. Pledger, but during the two games themselves, have remained pretty clean.