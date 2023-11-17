The Sooners moved to 4-0 with a 90-66 win over UTRGV. While it ended up being a 24-point victory, it was not pretty. Turnovers plagued the Sooners in tonight's game, which leads us to our first takeaway.

Too many turnovers

Milos Uzan (Alonzo Adams)

Oklahoma turned the ball over 13 times in tonight’s game. Those 13 turnovers led to 23 points for UTRGV. It was just very sloppy at times. There were way too many terrible turnovers. Milos Uzan accounted for four turnovers. Javian McCollum, Rivaldo Soares, and Le’Tre Darthard each had two. Uzan, in particular, has got to be better at not turning the ball over.

While the Sooners may come away with a 24-point win tonight, 13 turnovers in conference play likely result in a loss. Even next week, 13 turnovers likely lead to a loss. The bottom line is that the Sooners must be better at taking care of the basketball.

Hugley continues to improve

Arguably the biggest bright spot tonight for the Sooners was John Hugley. Hugley finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, and an assist. He shot 6-8 from the field, 1-2 from behind the arc, and 3-3 from the free throw line. His three-point shot continues to be pure. He has been nearly impossible to stop when he gets the ball in the post.

One of the more important stats from Hugley's performance was minutes played. Before tonight’s game, Hugley had played 18, 17, and 17 minutes. In tonight’s game, he reached 20 minutes. While it may not seem like a big deal to some, it is a big deal to this team. Conditioning has been the one thing that has held Hugley back so far, and it has been a matter of waiting for him to surpass that 20-minute mark. Look for his minutes to continue increasing as he gets in better shape.

Oklahoma’s depth shows out

Le'Tre Darthard (Alonzo Adams)

Last time out, Oklahoma had four players in double figures. Tonight, they had five. Hugley had 16, Soares had 15, Otega Oweh had 14, Darthard had 13, and McCollum had 11. Every player who played more than five minutes scored more than five points. In the off-season, it was clear Oklahoma had added more depth, these first four games have proved that to be correct. Three of the five who scored in double figures came off the bench. It is a huge luxury to have the depth that the Sooners currently have on their bench. Porter Moser primarily played eight guys tonight and had played eight before the U16 timeout. The ability to quickly bring instant-impact players off the game is a luxury for the Sooners. It is a luxury the Sooners have not had in a while.

Notes

- Point totals: Hugley had 16, Soares had 15, Oweh had 14, Darthard had 13, McCollum had 11, Uzan had 8, Jalon Moore had 7, and Sam Godwin had 6.

- The Sooners primarily went to an eight-man rotation. Kaden Cooper and Maks Klanjscek played in mop-up duty, and Luke Northweather did not play.

- Oweh is 3-3 on three-point attempts this season.

- Oklahoma was 33-68 (48.5%) from the field, 7-23 (30.4%) from behind the arc, and 17-21 (81%) from the free throw line.

- For the second straight game, the Sooners bench scored 44 points.