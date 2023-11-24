The Sooners took down #23 USC to win the Rady Children's Invitational. It was close the entire game, but thanks to a game-winning tip-in from Otega Oweh, the Sooners came out victorious. It was a massive win for Porter Moser’s squad. A win that will probably, land the Sooners in the AP Poll for the first time since March 8th, 2021. Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s sixth victory on the season:

Javian McCollum, John Hugley, and Oweh shine

McCollum, Hugley, and Oweh have been Oklahoma’s three leading scorers all season, and they continued that today. McCollum had 18, Oweh had 16, and Hugley had 14. All three of them came up big for the Sooners. McCollum and Oweh combined for 18 points, which were half of the team’s second-half points. In a game featuring Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis, McCollum stole the show and outplayed both of USC’s guards. McCollum had 18 points shooting 8-15 from the field and 2-6 from behind the arc. It was an elite performance from the junior guard. He made multiple incredibly tough shots. Hugley shot a perfect 4-4 from behind the arc. He came up big and played a season-high 26 minutes. Hugley also had five rebounds and three assists. The Sooners needed him to step up, and he did exactly that. Oweh has been extremely impressive this season. He continued that in this game. Oweh had the game-winning tip-in and was also super efficient as he shot 7-11 from the field and 1-1 from behind the arc.

Oklahoma limits potential lottery pick, Isaiah Collier

Heading into Friday’s game, Collier averaged 19.8 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds on 42.9% shooting from behind the arc. In this game, he had 10 points and six turnovers. In the second half, Oklahoma held Collier to just 2 points. Oweh, Jalon Moore, Le’Tre Darthard, and Rivaldo Soares are all defensive stoppers who showed up in this game. Moore and Darthard were primarily matched up with Collier, and they defended him very well. Collier is not the only elite guard Oklahoma will face this season, but if they can continue to limit opposing teams’ best players, that will go a long way.

Oklahoma basketball is back

It has been a rough few years of basketball in Norman, but this win shows Porter Moser is turning things around. This win has to be up there with last season’s win over Alabama for the biggest win in the Porter Moser era. Sure, USC is only ranked 23rd in the country, but this win proves Oklahoma is for real. Things are clicking for this team. McCollum is playing well, Oweh is performing better than expected, and Hugley is showing up on both ends of the floor while not even being in peak physical condition. The Sooners are 6-0, and Milos Uzan has struggled to shoot the ball in all six games. He will get it figured out, which will make this team even better.

Notes

