On Thursday, the Sooners returned to McCasland Fieldhouse for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The student body showed up and showed out, creating an excellent environment inside the historic fieldhouse. There was a total of 3,000 students in attendance. The students showed up, and so did the Sooners as they beat Arkansas Pine-Bluff 107-86. Let’s examine three takeaways from Oklahoma’s seventh win of the season:

Jalon Moore had another career performance

Jalon Moore (Parker Thune)

Exactly one week ago, when the Sooners took on Iowa, Moore posted a career-high 18 points. Against UAPB, Moore set a new career-high as he totaled 19 points. In addition to his career-high 19 points, he also had eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal. Moore knocked down two three-pointers. It was the first time in his career to make multiple three-pointers in one game. He shot 5-8 on two-pointers and 2-3 on three-pointers. Moore has been solid this season, and his ability to knock down the three-pointer has been a pleasant surprise. He has been 5-11 (45%) on three-point attempts this season. His defense has been elite thus far. Moore has continued to put on a show each time he takes the court.

Sooners catch fire from behind the arc

Milos Uzan (Parker Thune)

Oklahoma was 13-30 (43%) from behind the arc. The Sooners had six players make three-pointers. Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh, Javian McCollum, Moore, Le’Tre Darthard, and Rivaldo Soares. Out of those six players, four of them made multiple three-pointers. Those four players were Uzan, McCollum, Moore, and Darthard. Uzan and McCollum were feeling it from behind the arc. The Sooners backcourt duo combined for seven three-pointers. Uzan was 3-7, and McCollum was 4-8. McCollum has been lights out from behind the arc all season long. The same cannot be said for Uzan. While he struggled at the beginning of the season, Uzan is starting to get hot.

OU’s depth shines

The Sooners had five players in double figures: Oweh with 20, Moore with 19, McCollum had 15, Hugley had 15, and Darthard had 14. Depth is a necessity in college basketball, especially in the Big 12, and this team has proved time and time again that they have it. Oweh has been amazing all season long. He continued that with his 20-point performance. He scored 20 points on 81-0 shooting from two-point range and 1-1 from three-point range. McCollum is an elite shooter, and he showed that yet again. He was 50% from behind the arc on eight attempts. Darthard struggled last week but turned that around with his performance in this game. The bottom line is it is hard to find another team in the country that has gone from such little depth to as much depth as the Sooners have.

Notes

John Hugley (Parker Thune)

- The Starting lineup had a change as Hugley got his first start of the season.

- Sam Godwin was OUT due to Illness.

- Point totals: Oweh had 20, Moore had 19, McCollum had 15, Hugley had 15, Darthard had 14, Uzan had 9, Maks Klanjscek had 6, Soares had 5, Yaya Keita had 2, and Jake Moser had 2.

- The Sooners were 27-40 (67.5%) from the field, 13-30 (43.3%) from behind the arc, and 14-17 (82.4%) from the free-throw line.

- Moore was the Kenpom game MVP.

- Darthard had the highest offensive rating at 176.

- Hugley had the highest usage rate at 30.