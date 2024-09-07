PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Takeaways from OU's 16-12 win over Houston

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3V0VGlETW10MWlFP3NpPWs3TXo3ZlIyM0dqdE1iYjY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

NORMAN — The Sooners were a 30-point favorite heading into Saturday's game with Houston.

But their performance was anything but dominant.

The Sooners took an early lead but were forced to hang on for all four quarters, as they narrowly escaped with a 16-12 win over the Cougars. A lot of the themes from last week's win over Temple popped back up against the Cougars, as the offense again struggled.

Here's a look at three takeaways from the win:

Advertisement
Box scores provided by OU stats
Box scores provided by OU stats

Offensive line again struggles

Considering the struggles last week, the main focus coming into Saturday was solely on the Sooners' offensive line. To make matters worse, Branson Hickman and Geirean Hatchett suited up but didn't play, and Troy Everett was again in street clothes. But Jake Taylor returned after missing the opener against Temple, which figured to give a boost.

Instead, it was a nightmare for the offensive line.

It was Michael Tarquin, Jacob Sexton, Joshua Bates, Febechi Nwaiwu and Taylor who got the start, but the offensive line never found a rhythm. After giving up three sacks last week to Temple, the offensive line allowed Temple to sack Jackson Arnold twice while giving up six tackles for loss.

The running game was non-existent. The Sooners ran the ball 29 times for just 75 yards (2.6 yards per carry), and 11 of those carries came from Arnold. Jovantae Barnes led the backfield with 12 carries for 40 yards, while Gavin Sawchuk and Taylor Tatum combined for 10 yards on five carries.

The Pro Football Focus data is going to be interesting to monitor. But regardless, one thing is clear — this offensive line needed to look better than it did against Temple, and it looked worse. That group has a ton of questions to answer before SEC play begins.

Sooners' offense stalls out as inconsistency continues

The signs were there that this would be a tough game for the offense. The Sooners went three and out on the opening drive of the game and gained zero yards, and the first place was a jet sweep for Deion Burks that lost six yards.

However, they were given a gift when they recovered a muffed punt by Houston at the 10-yard line. Jackson Arnold found Brenen Thompson for a touchdown on the next play, giving OU an early 7-0 lead.

From there, it was nothing but struggles. The only other touchdown came two drives later, when Arnold found Jake Roberts on an 11-yard touchdown pass to a cap off an eight-play, 82-yard drive.

The Sooners finished with 249 total yards, their fewest in a game since their 49-0 loss to Texas in 2022 (195)

Here are the results for all 11 of OU's drives:

3 plays, 0 yards, PUNT

1 play, 10 yards, TD

5 plays, 19 yards, PUNT

8 plays, 81 yards, TD

6 plays, 16 yards, PUNT

4 plays, 13 yards, PUNT

3 plays, 0 yards, PUNT

9 plays, 34 yards, INT

3 plays, 1 yard, PUNT

4 plays, 4 yards, missed FGA

11 plays, 34 yards, PUNT

5 plays, 17 yards, PUNT

Outside of the Roberts' touchdown, the Sooners gained 167 yards on 10 possessions. The second-half offense was even worse, as they scored zero points and only gained 110 yards of offense.

In addition to the struggles in the running game, Arnold also couldn't find a rhythm in the passing game. He completed just 19 of 32 passes (59%) for 174 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on an apparent miscommunication with Deion Burks.

To make matters worse, the Sooners converted just four of its 13 third-down attempts (31%). Combine that with last week, and the Sooners are now 5/25 on third downs through the first two weeks. That was a big reason why the Sooners held possession for just 24:51 of game time.

Gracen Halton helps the Sooners avoid disaster

The Sooners were all the way in danger zone with under two minutes left the game. The offense was again forced to punt while clinging to a 14-12 lead, and the Cougars set up shop at the five-yard line, all three timeouts and a chance to win.

Halton had other plans. He blew up Houston's attempt to hand the ball off, and he tackled RB Stacey Sneed in the end zone for a safety that pushed OU's lead to four points while giving the ball back to the offense.

Those were the only points Oklahoma scored in the second half.

That was the play of the game for Halton, who was arguably the game's MVP with two tackles for loss, a sack and a safety.

That play was also the perfect summary for the Sooners' performance. With the offense struggling, the defense was forced to carry the load. Outside of Houston's 12-play, 63-yard drive to open the game — which ended in a field goal — the defense mostly limited the Cougars' offense. Only three of Houston's 12 drives ended in points, and the Sooners forced three three-and-outs.

The Cougars finished with just 318 yards of offense, including 58 rushing yards on 35 attempts (1.7 yards per carry). The Sooners also added to their takeaway total with Robert Spears-Jennings' interception early in the fourth quarter.

There were really only two blemishes. Houston's lone touchdown came on a 44-yard pass from Donovan Smith to Joseph Manjack, which appeared to be a bust in coverage. The other blemish was the time of possession — Houston had the ball for over 35 minutes.

But the defense made enough to plays to offset it, and proved to be the difference in a close victory and a gut-punch, upset loss.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy90YWtlYXdheXMtZnJvbS1vdS1zLTE2LTEyLXdpbi1vdmVyLWhv dXN0b24iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypu dWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0 RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1 ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNz LmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMu c3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAg ZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNj b3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRw cyUzQSUyRiUyRm9rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdGFrZWF3 YXlzLWZyb20tb3Utcy0xNi0xMi13aW4tb3Zlci1ob3VzdG9uJmM1PTIwMjI3 MzMxMzAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8 IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK