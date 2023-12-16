NORMAN — During his media availability on Friday, Porter Moser emphasized the need for his team to not lose focus heading into the matchup with Green Bay. Oklahoma just wrapped up finals week, and the Sooners hadn't played since last weekend's win over Arkansas. Midway through the first half, it looked like the Sooners were lost. After taking an 18-10 lead, Green Bay responded with a 10-3 run. With the Sooners leading just 21-20, Moser called a timeout. "We weren’t extremely happy when it was 21-20," Moser said. "They walked out of that timeout. They had a mature understanding of ‘I get it.’ They didn’t get in their feelings or coach is on me. it was like we have to do this in the next four minutes. That’s what I saw, a maturity. "Then we just said it’s gotta start with our energy." The Sooners flipped the switch. They ended the half on a 15-0 run, which included a highlight dunk from Otega Oweh.

That switch flipped again in the second half, when the Sooners went on a 22-0 run that spanned over seven minutes of game time. OU's defense was particularly impactful, limiting Green Bay to 17 of 56 shooting from the floor (30.4%) and 8 of 32 (25%) from the 3-point line. It was those two runs that helped the Sooners stroll to an 81-47 win Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center. They now sit at 10-0 on the season "I think they had 20 points with five and a half (minutes) left in the half, and I think five and a half left in the game they had 30," Moser sais. "So I think we really guarded. That’s what we’ve gotta do. That’s what winning teams do, is whether you’re stagnant or missing good shots or whatever you’re doing offensively, you can’t let it affect you on the defensive end. I thought we were playing hard every possession defensively.” Here's a look at some takeaways and notes from the win:

Sooners continue to push the pace

It's been the thing that Moser has preached since the offseason. The Sooners have been heavily focused on rebounding and scoring in transition. That's exactly what fueled the first and second-half runs. The Sooners finished with 21 fast-break points while shooting 12 of 20 on layups and 6 of 6 on dunks. Coming into the game the Sooners ranked 75th nationally in fast-break points (13.33 points per game), a significant improvement from last season. And that continues to be a big part of the team's early-season success. "I think we're really fast at getting the ball up the court," Moser said. "We're faster and more athletic. I think we're really trying to win the first three steps. If we get a turnover rebounding, we are trying to win those first three steps to get it down. We have this mantra to pass ahead. Pass ahead. Just don't have one guy dribble it. "If you ever rewatch the tape, you're going to see multiple guys get it and multiple guys pass ahead. I think the guys really believe in it, and I think that's the difference. The ball goes up so much faster in the air than it does one guy dribbling it eight or nine times."

Oweh makes history

It had been over 20 years since an OU player had recorded seven or more steals in a game. That would be J.R. Raymond, who had seven steals in a 1999 game against Arkansas Little Rick. Oweh made it look easy, recording a career-high seven steals against Green Bay. The Sooners also had 12 steals as a team, their most in a game this season. "I thought he was anticipating," Moser said. "He's getting his athleticism into the game. Again, it's a great lesson for us. No matter what's going on on the offensive end, shots falling or not falling, defense has got to be there possession by possession." Oweh, who leads the team in steals this season (24), said defense is becoming the team's identity. “It’s definitely our identity," Oweh said. "I’d say it’s fun just being able to set down and try to get them out of their own offense, so it’s definitely fun trying to get up and down, get some steals, pressure them, so that’s definitely our identity.”

