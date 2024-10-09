Takeaways, notes from the Sooners' second Battle Series

The Sooners split up into two squads, Team Boon and Team Soon, with all 21 players split between the two teams. While the Sooners technically kept score — Team Soon won 13-4 — the Battle Series is most important because it's an opportunity for an early glance at the Sooners' new team. Considering the team has 13 new players, there was a lot to monitor.

1. Sam Landry dominates at the plate

OU coach Patty Gasso wasn't particularly happy with the way her pitching staff played. But there was a lot to like from Landry.

The former Louisiana pitcher pitched the top of the frame through the first four innings and dominated. In four innings she gave up just three hits and zero runs while striking out three batters. Landry was the first pitcher in the circle and threw more innings than any Sooner.

It's been an easy transition for Landry, who spent three years at Louisiana before transferring to Norman this offseason.

"It’s actually been a lot better than I anticipated which is really good," Landry said. "I’m really big with my family so being away from them was hard. But this is one of the best teams I’ve ever been on and they’re going to invite you to do everything or they’re just going to show up to your house and hang out with you. Which I love that, so it’s been really good.

Working with (OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha) is just a blessing in itself. She’s a very confident person which gives me a lot of confidence when I go out there. So I’m loving it."

2. Tia Milloy stands out at the plate

The true freshman was the Sooners' most productive offensive player. She went 4 for 6 at the plate and started the game with four consecutive hits. She also scored four of Team Soon's 13 runs.

Gasso leaned into a short-game mentality through some of the innings, and Milloy showed she's capable of running that style with her speed on the basepaths.

“I was really having fun watching Tia Milloy tonight," Gasso said. "I liked her in the leadup and she just moves. She really does. It’s gonna be really, I hope you would think, very fun to watch this team as we start to figure ourselves out of it.”

3. Ailana Agbayani, the utility player

The former BYU infielder showed exactly why the Sooners wanted her in the portal.

Agbayani showed her potential at shortstop by fielding three consecutive ground balls to start the game. She even took a brief spin in the circle, something she showed she could do at BYU when she pitched 54.2 innings in her two seasons there.

"What’s great about (this team) is they can play all kinds of positions," Gasso said. "So you could look up and see Ailana at second, at short, on the mound. She could play pretty much anywhere."