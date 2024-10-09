Takeaways, notes from the Sooners' second Battle Series

in other news
WATCH: Brent Venables' pre-Red River Rivalry press conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses local media prior to the 2024 Red River Rivalry
Brent Venables provides an update on a trio of wide receivers
On his weekly coaches show, Brent Venables provided an update on a trio of wide receivers ahead of the matchup with No.
Unfazed by the pressure, Hawkins maintains a collision course with history
A glimpse at all that defines the Oklahoma freshman QB in advance of the biggest game of his life
Midseason review: Defense
This defense isn't rebuilding. It's rebuilt, and ready to win big.
in other news
WATCH: Brent Venables' pre-Red River Rivalry press conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses local media prior to the 2024 Red River Rivalry
Brent Venables provides an update on a trio of wide receivers
On his weekly coaches show, Brent Venables provided an update on a trio of wide receivers ahead of the matchup with No.
Oklahoma softball played its second Battle Series of the fall slate on Wednesday.
The Sooners split up into two squads, Team Boon and Team Soon, with all 21 players split between the two teams. While the Sooners technically kept score — Team Soon won 13-4 — the Battle Series is most important because it's an opportunity for an early glance at the Sooners' new team. Considering the team has 13 new players, there was a lot to monitor.
Here are a few takeaways, notes and notable stats from Wednesday night:
QUICK TAKEAWAYS
1. Sam Landry dominates at the plate
OU coach Patty Gasso wasn't particularly happy with the way her pitching staff played. But there was a lot to like from Landry.
The former Louisiana pitcher pitched the top of the frame through the first four innings and dominated. In four innings she gave up just three hits and zero runs while striking out three batters. Landry was the first pitcher in the circle and threw more innings than any Sooner.
It's been an easy transition for Landry, who spent three years at Louisiana before transferring to Norman this offseason.
"It’s actually been a lot better than I anticipated which is really good," Landry said. "I’m really big with my family so being away from them was hard. But this is one of the best teams I’ve ever been on and they’re going to invite you to do everything or they’re just going to show up to your house and hang out with you. Which I love that, so it’s been really good.
Working with (OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha) is just a blessing in itself. She’s a very confident person which gives me a lot of confidence when I go out there. So I’m loving it."
2. Tia Milloy stands out at the plate
The true freshman was the Sooners' most productive offensive player. She went 4 for 6 at the plate and started the game with four consecutive hits. She also scored four of Team Soon's 13 runs.
Gasso leaned into a short-game mentality through some of the innings, and Milloy showed she's capable of running that style with her speed on the basepaths.
“I was really having fun watching Tia Milloy tonight," Gasso said. "I liked her in the leadup and she just moves. She really does. It’s gonna be really, I hope you would think, very fun to watch this team as we start to figure ourselves out of it.”
3. Ailana Agbayani, the utility player
The former BYU infielder showed exactly why the Sooners wanted her in the portal.
Agbayani showed her potential at shortstop by fielding three consecutive ground balls to start the game. She even took a brief spin in the circle, something she showed she could do at BYU when she pitched 54.2 innings in her two seasons there.
"What’s great about (this team) is they can play all kinds of positions," Gasso said. "So you could look up and see Ailana at second, at short, on the mound. She could play pretty much anywhere."
NOTES
— It wasn't the best night for the pitching staff outside of Landry. The Sooners made sure to as many players as they could in the circle, but the other five pitchers combined to give up 26 hits.
"We want everyone, any fans that are watching to say, 'Wow, they look so much better than they did the first (game)," Gasso said. "I thought we did a good job with that. Our pitching did not... Our pitchers were not great tonight, and I know Coach Rocha let them know that, which I loved, but you're also facing a very good offense, and we get to see them a lot.
"So you've got to, as a pitcher, you have to really have thick skin in the fall because you just keep facing very good hitters that pretty much know what you've got. That's why to have any of our pitchers get a shutout in their innings is a big deal."
— One of those pitchers included true sophomore Ella Parker, who pitched one hitting. She gave up one hit and one walk, but didn't give up any runs.
Parker had some experience pitching in high school but was purely a designated hitter last season.
"It was a breath of fresh air," Parker said. "It was a lot of just like the past couple weeks just a lot of like relearning my steps and all that. But being able to go back on the mound was really exciting, and I was like 'Let's go, let's see where this takes us.'"
— The Sooners hit four home runs tonight. Those came from Parker, Kasidi Pickering, Cydney Sanders and Isabella Emerling.
— One player who's been showing out so far is Nelly McEnroe-Marinas. The redshirt freshman hit a home run in last week's fall opener and followed that up with a double, two RBI sacrifice flys and a run.
McEnroe-Marinas missed all of last season with an injury, but is finally able to be a full participant on the field. Gasso had high praise for the redshirt freshman.
"She reminds me so much of (former OU player) Syd Romero, and that's a very good comparison and something that I think she would be excited to hear," Gasso said. "She's still a redshirt -- she's a freshman, not completely though. But she's fallen in and is really fighting for that spot. So I'm really excited for that for Nelly."
— Gasso mentioned that true freshmen Corri Hicks and Bella Smith are the main two players dealing with injuries right now.
NOTABLE STATS
HITTING
Tia Milloy — 4/6, 4 singles, 4 runs
Kasidi Pickering — 2/3, 1 home run
Isabela Emerling — 3/4, 1BB, 1 home run, 2 RBI
Ella Parker — 2/4, 2R, 1BB, 4RBI
Ailana Agbayani — 4/5, 1RBI
PITCHING
Sam Landry — 4 IP, 3K, 3H, 0R, 0BB
Audrey Lowry — 3.2 IP, 7H, 5R, 2K
Kierston Deal — 3 IP, 3H, 5R, 5BB, 2K
Ailana Agbayani — 0.1 IP, 1R, 2H, 0BB
Paytn Monticelli — 1 IP, 7H, 6R, 1K
Ella Parker — 1 IP, 1H, 1BB
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!
- OT
- S
- WR
- DT
- WR
- WR
- PRO
- CB
- OT
- APB