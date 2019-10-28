Every play matters in a college football game, but some do a better job of explaining the game than others. Here are the five plays that defined Oklahoma’s upset 48-41 loss at Kansas State.

KSU 48, OU 41

Play No. 1: Bag of tricks backfire

This is when everybody stood up and took notice. It was an off-kilter first half for the Sooners, but they still held a 20-17 lead with 1:21 left in the first half.

Head coach Lincoln Riley went into the bag of tricks, but it did not pan out. Wide receiver Nick Basquine was looking for Trey Sermon for a receiver pass down the sideline. It wasn’t there, so he tucked it and ran a bit before firing a bullet to Charleston Rambo.

It smacked Rambo in the chest, high up in the air and picked off by Bartlesville native A.J. Parker, who returned it to the OU 14 yard line.

“We obviously had a turnover there on a play where we thought we had a pretty good something happening there at the end of the half,” Riley said. “I mean, it was a monster, you look at that seven points now, it was huge.”

KSU scored three plays later and never relinquished the lead after that.