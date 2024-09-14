Tale of two halves: OU offense takes steps forward, but issues remain

NORMAN — After an abysmal showing last weekend against Houston, all eyes were going to be on OU's offense on Saturday. The Sooners appeared on a mission to show improvement against Tulane. Jackson Arnold led the offense down the field on their opening series, capping off a 14-play, 69-yard with a one-yard rushing touchdown that took nearly six minutes of game time. Like they couldn't do against Houston, the Sooners kept up that momentum and went into halftime with 21 points and a 15-point lead. But in the second half, the offense appeared to regress as the Sooners held on for a 34-19 win over Tulane. Outside of a three-and-out on the second series, the Sooners had plenty of success in the first half. After that Arnold touchdown run, the Sooners marched on a 10-play, 42-yard drive that was going to result in a Tyler Keltner 50-yard field goal, but a bad special teams penalty forced the Sooners to punt it. That didn't phase them. On the next series, the Sooners went 60 yards on seven plays as Arnold found Taylor Tatum for a nine-yard touchdown. Arnold opened the next series with a 47-yard run on first down, which set up a goal line touchdown from Tatum to push the lead to 21-0 with 3:39 to go. The Sooners were doing all of the things they didn't do the first two games. They converted on six of eight third-down conversions after going five of 27 the first two weeks; they were running the ball well, averaging 5.6 yards per carry; and they finished the half with 235 yards of offense after finishing with 249 total yards against Houston, while possessing the ball for nearly 15 minutes.

Box scores via OU Stats

"I think we started fast because we moved the chains," OU offensive coordinator Seth Littrell said. "We converted on some third downs, which is always going to be huge. Once you built that momentum and kind of got in the drive, you wore them down a little bit and had an early touchdown, which was great. Thought we did a lot of good things, especially in the first half." Things didn't appear to slow down after halftime, as the third quarter began much like the first. The Sooners picked up first down after first down on the opening series, eventually settling for a field goal after a 13-play, 64-yard drive that took 5:40 off the clock. But after that, things got way off course. Over the next four drives, the Sooners gained just eight yards, picked up just one first down and scored zero points. On the second drive of that stretch, the offensive line missed an assignment on a Tulane blitzer, and Arnold frantically threw a pass that was intercepted by the Green Wave and returned for a touchdown that cut OU's lead to 24-19 in the fourth quarter. In a game the Sooners appeared to have under control, the offense completely stalled and it allowed Tulane to sneak back into the game.