Eastern Washington forward Tanner Groves has committed to the Sooners on Sunday night, per an ESPN report.

The initial commitment at Oklahoma for first-year head coach Porter Moser is in, and now the first big-time transfer is in the books.

Eastern Washington transfer Tanner Groves has committed to Oklahoma, sources told ESPN. Huge pickup for Porter Moser. Big Sky Player of the Year. Scored 35 points against Kansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Averaged 17.2 points and 8.0 rebounds this season.

A junior last season, Groves, listed at 6-9 and 235 pounds, was the Big Sky Player of the Year and averaged 17.2 points and eight rebounds per game.

Most OU fans will remember him for one game, a special performance at that when he scored 35 points in a first-round NCAA tournament loss to Kansas.

The Sooners entered the weekend with five open scholarship positions, and there’s no doubt getting bigger has to be a massive priority for Moser and staff the rest of the way.

Groves joins three-star guard Alston Mason as recent additions to the team. Mason signed with the Sooners last week.

The last month had seen a bunch of defections with Brady Manek (North Carolina), Victor Iwuakor (UNLV), Trey Phipps (Oral Roberts), De’Vion Harmon (NBA Draft/portal), Alondes Williams (NBA Draft/portal) and Austin Reaves (NBA Draft). Now it’s time to restock the roster and see what Moser can do.

The EWU star should become the first of many transfers for the Sooners. OU has been putting in the work during the last couple of weeks, and as Moser gets his footing in Norman, things are starting to come together a lot more.

The Sooners are beginning to make top lists for transfers, and it’s all about closing the show. Getting Groves is one heck of a nice way to begin things.