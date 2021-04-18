Eastern Washington forwards Tanner Groves and Jacob Groves both committed to the Sooners on Sunday evening.

Because what’s better than one Groves brother? How about both?

The initial commitment at Oklahoma for first-year head coach Porter Moser is in, and now the first big-time transfers are in the books.

Tanner Groves was down to OU, Texas, Washington State and Portland and was considered one of the top forwards in the transfer portal for this cycle.

A junior last season, Tanner Groves, listed at 6-9 and 235 pounds, was the Big Sky Player of the Year and averaged 17.2 points and eight rebounds per game.

Jacob Groves was a sophomore last season and averaged 9.3 points per game and 4.2 rebounds, while shooting 55 percent from the field.

The brothers became one of the darlings of the NCAA Tournament last month with their one-game showcase vs. Kansas. Despite coming up short, they gained fans nationwide with Tanner Groves scoring 35 points and Jacob Groves scoring 23 in the defeat.

The Sooners entered the weekend with five open scholarship positions, and there’s no doubt getting bigger has to be a massive priority for Moser and staff the rest of the way.

The Groves boys join three-star guard Alston Mason as recent additions to the team. Mason signed with the Sooners last week.

The last month had seen a bunch of defections with Brady Manek (North Carolina), Victor Iwuakor (UNLV), Trey Phipps (Oral Roberts), De’Vion Harmon (NBA Draft/portal), Alondes Williams (NBA Draft/portal) and Austin Reaves (NBA Draft). Now it’s time to restock the roster and see what Moser can do.

The EWU duo should become the first of many transfers for the Sooners. OU has been putting in the work during the last couple of weeks, and as Moser gets his footing in Norman, things are starting to come together a lot more.

The Sooners are beginning to make top lists for transfers, and it’s all about closing the show. Getting Groves and Groves is one heck of a nice way to begin things.