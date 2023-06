Big man Tanner Groves has agreed to participate in summer league games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, while point guard Grant Sherfield will play with the Phoenix Suns.

Two former OU men's basketball players will have opportunities to compete in the NBA Summer League.

No Oklahoma players were selected during the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, but Groves and Sherfield will have a chance to compete this summer and potentially earn a contract.

Groves spent the past two seasons with the Sooners after transferring from Eastern Kentucky. He started 66 games, averaging 10.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 52 percent shooting. He shot an impressive 63 percent from 2-point range and 34 percent from beyond the arc.

Sherfield spent one season with the Sooners, starting all 32 games averaging a team-high 15.9 points and 3.3 assists per game on 40 percent shooting and 39 percent from 3. His best performance came against then-No. 2 Alabama, scoring a season-high 30 points to help the Sooners beat the Crimson Tide in Norman. He finished the season as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

The NBA Summer League begins on July 3. For the full schedule, visit https://www.nba.com/news/2023-summer-league-schedules.