SoonerScoop - Telling the story: 41-13

Every play matters in a college football game but some do a better job of explaining what exactly happened. Here are the five plays that tell the story of Oklahoma’s 41-13 domination of Bedlam rival Oklahoma State. OU 41, OSU 13 Play No. 1: Marvelous Marvin at it again The Sooners were already up 7-0, and the energy in the stadium was electric. Spencer Rattler didn’t hit a lot of deep balls in this one, but the pass to Marvin Mims stands out. It wasn’t the best one, but if you want the definition of catching a ball at its highest point, this is it. You cannot do it better than the freshman. “He bailed me out, for sure,” Rattler said. “I knew that was on him, but I threw the ball a little too much inside. He ended up dunking on him, so I was happy about it.” The Sooners would score on the very next play, a 20-yard pass from Rattler to Mikey Henderson, and the rout was on.

Play No. 2: Ugwoegbu’s acrobatic pick The rout was on partly because of the very next OSU possession. Facing a second-and-nine, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders faced pressure from Tre Norwood, and his pass was deflected by David Ugwoegbu. The sophomore then finished the play in style, with a diving interception. It was close upon review, but it never appeared as though Ugwoegbu used the ground to help him corral it in. Ugwoegbu was never worried. “I just read my keys. My keys told me to get to the line of scrimmage,” Ugwoegbu said. “I saw the quarterback throw the ball, so I got my hands up. At first when I tipped it, I thought it was behind me and almost did a full 180. Then I saw the ball out of the corner of my eye. When I dove on it, I knew for a fact it wasn’t going to get overturned. My hands are sure.” OU would score on another Rattler touchdown pass to make it 21-0 with 6:09 left in the first quarter.

Play No. 3: Perkins a man possessed We stay in the first quarter, and with the one play that epitomized what Ronnie Perkins was all about for the Sooners. Channeling insane defensive energy of former Sooners like Dan Cody or Tommie Harris, this was a Bedlam to remember for Perkins. It wasn’t enough for Perkins to sack Sanders, but he threw him violently to the ground as well. It’s the perfect play to illustrate the mindset of the two teams at that time. “The light’s bright, man,” Perkins said. “That’s when you gotta go put everything you know on tape. You got the whole world watching. As Coach Grinch would say, the eyes of college football was on us tonight. Why not go out there and put on a show and show what I can do tonight? I feel like a lot of people been missing out on what I can do for 2020. Tonight was definitely like a coming out party for me.” Perkins finished with three tackles for loss and two sacks. Sanders would leave the game until the fourth quarter.

Play No. 4: Oh, you had that one dialed up, Riley You might just fast forward through the second and third quarters and pick it up with the first play of the fourth quarter. Always remember there’s something Riley can bring to the table. Rhamondre Stevenson took the snap and gave it to Rattler, who then faked a reverse. With all the momentum going one way, Rattler came back to his right for an easy toss to Jeremiah Hall and a 30-yard touchdown. Everybody knew as soon as Hall caught it, it was six points. Hall, Rattler, Riley, everybody. “They gave us the look that we were looking for, the man coverage,” Hall said. “Once we faked the reverse and I saw the DB that was over the slot go over the top, I knew it was just me one on one versus the DB that came down against me. “So, once I let him go, he had no choice to make a decision, and the rest is history. Spencer knew that was going to happen. I knew that was going to happen.” Now 34-13, this one was just about over.