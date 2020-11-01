Every play matters in a college football game but some do a better job of explaining the game’s outcome. Here are the five plays that let you know how Oklahoma’s 62-28 throttling of Texas Tech came about. OU 62, Texas Tech 28 Play No. 1: Rattler stays composed This had zero signs of a blowout, at least initially. Texas Tech was up 7-0, and OU was facing a third-and-eight from its 46 yard line. Make matters worse, Spencer Rattler fumbled the snap, nearly tripped over Adrian Ealy trying to right himself and make a play. Oh, but a play it was. Once Rattler straightened himself out, he found Austin Stogner for a 41-yard gain where he continues to show the trust he has in the big man. Stogner kept running and was running free, and Rattler put it on him. “When a guy makes a big play, a big block, something like that, we all have that feeling,” Rattler said. “I think we have to have that as a team every game, every practice. The more confident you are, the better you'll play. I think you can see that right now.” And that led to…

Play No. 2: Welcome back, Stevenson Not sure if Rhamondre Stevenson could have written a better script for his return. His last carry of 2019 was the Big 12-winning touchdown vs. Baylor. His first carry of 2020 is a six-yard touchdown to put OU on the board. OU has made the running back room work, with growth and improvements shown by T.J. Pledger and Seth McGowan. But the first time Stevenson touched the ball, that’s the moment every OU fan realized why they had been wanting him to return so badly. Stevenson would score three touchdowns on the night and set the tone for a game that was going to get out of hand rather quickly.

Play No. 3: Norwood makes his mark The first play from scrimmage after Stevenson’s touchdown was really the sign that this wasn’t going to be some wild, wacky affair on Halloween in Lubbock. Tre Norwood, starting in place of Delarrin Turner-Yell because of COVID-19-related issues, had the first of his two first-quarter interceptions. “I just think you continue to see a more confident football player coming back off an injury,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “You miss all that time and what would have been a critical off-season for him. To get back in the mix in spring football and summer and all that stuff, you don't have that available to you. “Again, coming off an injury ... I don't want to say it extended the injury, but it just creates a little different plan for him in terms of getting ready because all of the sudden, you think your real football is going to start in March and all of the sudden you don't get a chance to do it until August. I've been pleased and we're excited to have him back. He'll continue to make an impact for us. It was a deflected pass, and Norwood made a nice adjustment. T.J. Pledger would score from two yards out, and OU never looked back.

Play No. 4: Stevenson says, ‘I’m Back’ We move ahead to Stevenson’s third touchdown of the first half. The play itself is nothing out of the ordinary for him, a one-yard score. It’s what happened after that made people’s eyes open wide. Stevenson was wearing a T-shirt under his jersey with two simple words printed in black, “I’m Back.” And he most definitely was. Stevenson rushed for 87 yards on 13 carries with the three scores. He might only get five regular season games to do his damage because of the suspension, but he’s gonna make up for lost time. OU 42-14 at that point, after scoring touchdowns on six straight possessions.