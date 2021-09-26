Telling the story: OU 16-13

Every play matters in a college football game but some do a better job of explaining the outcome than others. Here are the five plays that told the story of Oklahoma’s 16-13 win vs. West Virginia. No. 4 OU 16, WVU 13 Play No. 1: Gray comes through We start with OU’s initial drive, and WVU already taking nine minutes off the clock and a 7-0 lead. The Sooners faced a fourth-and-four at the WVU 46 yard line. Lincoln Riley didn’t hesitate to go for it and had a perfect play dialed up with Spencer Rattler finding Eric Gray out of the backfield for the first down. Then we saw the Gray that wowed so many during the spring. The jump cuts and all that as it ended up being a 38-yard completion to set up first-and-goal. Rattler would find Austin Stogner for the touchdown later in the drive, and it would be OU’s only points of the half and only touchdown of the game.

Play No. 2: Thomas, DTY combine for takeaway Weird spot for telling the story because the defense played so well outside of the first drive, but there were no OMG moments that were incredible. Just one sack (intentional grounding) and five tackles for loss, but they did their job time and time again. So, we’ll focus on the lone takeaway of the night that saw what happens when the pass rush makes life easier for the secondary. Facing a third-and-14, WVU’s Jarret Doege tried to make something happen. Isaiah Thomas had great pressure, closing in on Doege as he threw. The ball was way overthrown for his intended receiver, but in the right spot for Delarrin Turner-Yell to snag the interception to begin the second quarter.

Play No. 3: Rattler rattled? We have to go here, sorry not sorry. Midway through the second quarter, OU faced a second-and-three at the WVU 44 yard line. Rattler threw a good ball, according to Riley, but it was a bust by another receiver that brought a defender into the area. The ball was tipped and intercepted. And the student section let Rattler have it with a resounding, ‘We Want Caleb’ chant for backup quarterback Caleb Williams. “And honestly, as I was evaluating it through the game, we've gotta play a lot better around him,” Riley said. “He can do some things better. I tell you what, he hung in there and really trusted it and the only pick he threw, we totally busted a route that was probably his best throw of the night.” The boo birds would accompany that chant the rest of the first half and sporadically throughout the rest of the game.

Play No. 4: Woods with his best game as a Sooner This was the first sign that Rattler was at least going to try to respond in a positive way. It’s WVU 10-7 and the initial drive of the third quarter. Whispers about playing Caleb Williams, and here’s a third-and-five at the OU 30 yard line. Rattler found Mike Woods in stride for a 35-yard gain to momentarily get everybody off his back. It led to the first of three field goals in the half, and it was easily Woods’ best game as a Sooner with eight catches on the night.

Play No. 5: Stoops sets the stage There’s part of me that wants to use the bad WVU snap, but that just feels wrong. Instead, this was the play where it felt like OU was at least going to have a chance for the game-winning field goal. We’re now tied 13-13 in the final two minutes of the game. OU has a second-and-nine at the WVU 48 yard line. Rattler rolls out and fires a dart to Drake Stoops for 14 yards and a first down. If OU didn’t earn another yard the rest of the way, you knew it was firmly in Gabe Brkic’s range. OU would gain more yards and make the kick that much easier.