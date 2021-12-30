Telling the story: OU 47-32

Every play matters in a college football game but some do a better job of explaining the outcome than others. Here are the five plays that told the story of Big Game Bob and Oklahoma’s 47-32 victory against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. OU 47, Oregon 32 Play No. 1: Broiles gets everybody charged up You remember the first half and how much fun it was, but it actually didn’t start out that way. OU went three-and-out in its first possession, and Oregon had already crossed midfield in just three plays. Then the first break of the game happened, and OU didn’t look back. Anthony Brown’s pass was deflected, allowing Justin Broiles to be able to find the ball as it popped up in the air and make the interception. A nice return followed, and OU was well on its way toward honoring Bob Stoops with a final victory and earning its 11th win of the season.

Play No. 2: Stoops moment leads to waterworks OU is now up 9-3 with under 11 minutes remaining in the first half and facing a third-and-goal from the Oregon six yard line. A lot of receivers in the game for this one, but if things opened up, it was meant to be for Drake Stoops to make the play. It did. Stoops and Caleb Williams connected on a nice throw-and-catch for the first of Williams’ three touchdowns. “As soon as they snapped the ball, Caleb looked that way, threw a great ball, Drake ran a great route and it was a touchdown,” Bob Stoops said. “So I was tipped off to check Drake out on the snap, see if he runs a great route.” The touchdown was great, but the run back to the sideline and the hug with father-and-son, it’s OK to admit you got some dust in your eye on that one.

Play No. 3: Marvelous Marvin connection A weird part of the first half was the lack of Marvin Mims being on the field. What we know, though, is that Mims doesn’t need a lot of plays to make a lasting impression. He did it one last time in 2021 on just a beautiful call by Cale Gundy. With a first-and-10 at the OU 45 yard line, dialed up some play action. Mims got behind the defense, Williams let it rip, and that’s how you draw it up for a 55-yard touchdown connection to make it 23-3 in the second quarter.

Play No. 5: Mr. Brooks one more (last?) time Let’s end it with the Offensive MVP, Kennedy Brooks. The last of his three touchdowns on a 29-yard run to the left side. Roommate Jeremiah Hall paving the way for Brooks to make it 30-3 at halftime, and the celebration was on in San Antonio. Brooks finished with 142 yards on 14 attempts.