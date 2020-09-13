Every play matters in a college football game, but some mean more in deciding the outcome. Here are the five plays that tell the story of Oklahoma’s 48-0 win vs. Missouri State. OU 48, Missouri State 0 Play No. 1: Asamoah sets the tone All of these will be from the first half since 41-0 decided the game in the initial 30 minutes. And let’s go ahead and start with the first play. Linebacker Brian Asamoah, making his first career start, was doing his best Kenneth Murray impression by setting the tone early with a two-yard tackle for loss. “We’re a hungry team. Just seeing that through everything that’s going on,” linebacker DaShaun White said. “So many people have opted out, so many things going on … this team wants to play. This team wants to be in the fire. We want to compete.” Asamoah led the team in tackles and made the very next stop as well.

Play No. 2: Oh, Rattler can make those throws Go from first defensive series to first offensive series and getting to know what Spencer Rattler is all about at quarterback. Facing a first-and-10 at the Missouri State 25 yard line, Rattler had Jeremiah Hall open early but didn’t see him. As the play progressed, the window tightened considerably to make the throw. Rattler didn’t care. He fired it in there, Hall made a nice adjustment to come back to the ball to set up a first-and-goal at the 1 yard line. “I like to make those types of throws, just when DBs or guys guarding them aren't looking, try to throw it to your playmakers and put it in the right spots for them to come back and get the ball,” Rattler said. “I thought that was a play that was good. JHall made a great play, great catch and it was a positive play for our team.” Seth McGowan would score on the next play and the rout was on.

Play No. 3: Welcome to the show, Mims After another three-and-out by the defense, it only took one play for freshman receiver Marvin Mims to introduce himself to OU fans. And one play for OU fans to realize the deep ball threat is back in play. Rattler threw it out there and let Mims go get it for a 58-yard touchdown, the first of many to come in Mims’ career. “Yea I mean, I think it was a play action play,” Rattler said. “Just read the safety on it, it just looked good from the jump so I was locked in on it, and once I threw it, I had a good feeling it was gonna be a big play for us.” It was close to a perfect pass, and what little adjustment Mims had to make was not a problem. When you have all those H-Back security blankets for short throws, it should open up the deep game for guys like Mims and Rambo.

Play No. 4: Oh, and that throw, too You just have to throw out the book on what was seen at OU in 2019 and realize Rattler trusts his arm and ability to make throws that became Jalen Hurts’ runs last season. OU already up 31-0 early in the second quarter, facing a second-and-11 from its 42 yard line. Rattler fired the ball down the sideline in another tight space with Theo Wease coming down with it for a 38-yard gain. Wease’s only issue was he was unable to stay inbounds as he was turning up the field, but it was easily his biggest play of the night. It led to a field goal and a 34-0 advantage.