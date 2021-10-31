Telling the story: OU 52, Texas Tech 21

Every play matters in a college football game but some do a better job of explaining the outcome than others. Here are the five plays that told the story of Oklahoma’s 52-21 victory vs. Texas Tech. No. 4 OU 52, TTU 21 Play No. 1: Williams-to-Williams We begin early in the second quarter with the Sooners up 14-7. No, this is not Mario Williams’ touchdown, but it was one well-executed play. A lot of the fun Saturday from Caleb Williams was seeing him create after extending the play. But sometimes just running the play as planned is pretty sweet, too. Here it’s Caleb finding Mario on a 36-yard strike to set up another OU score in the first half. Perfect timing all around. Great ball, great location, nice grab, kept the feet in. Boom, just like Lincoln Riley dialed it up.

Play No. 2: Feel-good moment for Willis Maybe a little sentimental, but Saturday was about the feel-good moments for the Sooners. There were plenty of them to go around. We’ll begin with Brayden Willis. After that Mario Williams catch, OU was in business. And here, if you want to see a play where Caleb Williams makes something happen from nothing, here it is. “He goes through his reads so well ... he practices well, he plays well and it shows up, obviously,” receiver Marvin Mims said. “To be as young as he is and to be able to go out there and get through all his reads and be comfortable in the pocket, break down when you need to, throw on the run with amazing accuracy, it's a pretty cool thing to watch.” Williams found Willis in the back corner of the end zone for Willis’ first touchdown reception of the season.

Play No. 3: Feel-good moment for Fields Let’s go to defense for a feel-good moment. Next possession, and Tech is facing a third-and-four. So much to like on this play. OK, start with Isaiah Thomas getting his hands up and deflecting the ball. Move forward with Delarrin Turner-Yell taking out the intended receiver after he knows it’s tipped. Punctuate it with Pat Fields getting his first interception of the season and a nice return after it. “With the interception, I think it was just a heck of a play by IT getting a lot of knock back, getting a lot of penetration, him deflecting the ball,” Fields said. “And then I just went and got it. IT was the one that did most of the work on the play. He was the one that really made it honestly. The ball kind of hung up in the air for a while so I think even a d-lineman could have caught it. So shoutout to IT for that one.” It was the first of three takeaways for the Sooners.

Play No. 4: Mims back at it Selfish moment here. Press box view isn’t always the best, but it was a sight to see for the first touchdown of the second half and the second one for Marvin Mims. It’s now 31-7 for OU, and the Sooners are taking over after Justin Broiles’ first-career interception (another feel-good honorable mention). One play later, 43 yards, Caleb throws his fifth of six touchdowns in the game, and Mims was open from the moment the ball was snapped. Mims had zero touchdowns in September but ends October with four and everybody feeling like he is that threat once again.