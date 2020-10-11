Telling the story: OU 53, Texas 45
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
No, that’s not a misprint. In a game between two incredibly flawed teams, each showed their heart and will in a Red River Shootout nobody will forget.The easy thing is to pick plays just from the f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news